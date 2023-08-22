Little League World Series Tickets: How much does it cost to get in?
The Little League World Series captures the hearts and imaginations of sports fans annually, but how much do tickets cost in Williamsport?
Whether you love the Little League World Series every year or not, the one thing that you can’t possibly argue is that the stands at Lamade Stadium or Volunteer Stadium are absolutely packed in the Williamsport, PA landmark. The fans are loud, they are cheering and they are enjoying one of the staples of American sports that has only seemed to grow in popularity year after year.
Given that some MLB stadiums have trouble filling out the stands, though, some people watching the LLWS on ESPN are probably wondering how Williamsport ends up so packed. More importantly, they are wondering what all of the fans in the stands are paying for Little League World Series tickets.
Well, it turns out that those two things are very much tied to one another. So let’s take a deeper look at Little League World Series tickets and how much it costs to attend the games in Williamsport every year.
Little League World Series Tickets: Cost to attend in Williamsport
Little League World Series tickets for the first week-plus of the tournament are absolutely free with no ticket actually required. That is one of the beautiful things regarding this annual tournament is that fans are able to come on a first-come, first-serve basis every day that games are played at the start of the tournament and bracket. The only exception is “Section 1”, which is the area behind home plate, which is reserved for attendees with a Stadium Pass that is not available to the general public.
However, this all changes for championship weekend at the LLWS, which is Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27 for the 2023 event. Though the stands are still full, tickets are required for entry to the semifinal and finals of the tournament but aren’t usually made available for purchase. Instead, family and friends of the teams, volunteers in Williamsport for the tournament, and other special guests are given these tickets to attend the championship games.
So if you’re ever looking to head to Williamsport, don’t hold your breath on getting to see the championship game. But before that, you also don’t have to worry about Little League World Series tickets – you can simply get in for free, assuming you get there early enough to beat the crowds!