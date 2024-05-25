Livvy Dunne responds to young Pirates fan after Paul Skenes comment, flirting
Paul Skenes has been a rousing success with the Pittsburgh Pirates since finally being called up to the majors. His arrival on the scene has also created a connection between Pirates fans and his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne.
A young Pirates fan tried to rizz up Dunne, the LSU gymnastics star with a massive social media, while visiting PNC Park. He described his favorite things about Skenes as "his mustache and Livvy Dunne."
How did Dunne react that one? Now we know:
"I like the stache too kid," Dunne tweeted.
Livvy Dunne agrees with fans about Paul Skenes' mustache
The stache is objectively great. There's no argument here or anywhere for that matter. In a divided nation, it should bring us all together.
And Dunne's good-natured response was great too. Thankfully she approves of the mustache or we might not get to marvel at it as we do. Young Thug once said, "Fall in love with someone that enjoys your weirdness, not someone that tries to talk you into being normal." Skenes and Dunne are living that.
Skenes was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft but the Pirates took their time giving him his major league debut. The wait was worth it as he immediately showed off his flamethrower of an arm.
In three appearances, he's allowed just four runs, striking out 21 along the way. His ERA is 2.25 and his WHIP is 1.00. His four-seam fastball is averaging 99.4 mph and his triple digit pitches have flummoxed even the most veteran batters.
Skenes' second outing against the Cubs was magnificent. He went six innings of hitless baseball with 11 strikeouts and one walk. His pitch count restriction was the only thing stopping him from vying for a no-hitter.
So long as Skenes and Dunne stay together, we can expect more fun interactions between the pair and the fans in Pittsburgh.