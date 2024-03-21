5 long-range shooters who could swing March Madness
Upsets are often driven by hot 3-point shooting and these long-range bombers could single-handedly swing a game in the NCAA Tournament.
The most wonderful time of the year has arrived for sports fans. It's finally March Madness, and anything can happen. Cinderella teams come to life, teams that dominated the regular season fall apart, and players stand out.
As the game of basketball has progressed, the 3-point shot has become one of the most popular offensive tools. With that progression, more players have shown their skill in shooting the ball from long range.
This year's March Madness features some of the most efficient and elite shooters across college basketball in recent memory. Here is a look at the dominant shooters who can switch brackets this year.
5. Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska
The "Japanese Steph Curry" has an unlimited shooting range and is a significant factor for this year's successful Nebraska team. Tominaga is helping shoot Nebraska into the tournament for the first time in nine years.
He's always having fun with flashy celebrations after baskets, and his energy matches his performance on the court. His game shows that he's modeled after Curry. He even wears No. 20 like Curry, and their release forms are almost identical.
The 23-year-old native of Japan averaged 14.8 points this season, with a 37.9 3-point percentage. But his season high is 31 points, which came in an overtime loss to Illinois on Feb. 5.
While Tominaga initially declared for the NBA draft in April 2023, he worked out with one team before deciding to return to Nebraska for one more season. He has shown nothing but improvement since that decision. In the summer of 2023, Tominaga suited up for Japan, averaged 11.4 points in the FIBA World Cup and helped them qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
When Nebraska faced the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 19, Tominaga led the pack, guiding the Huskies to an upset of the No. 1 team. That night, he scored 19 points, going 5-of-9 from behind the arc. Tominaga is an outstanding shooter. As the focal point of the Huskies' offense, he improved his shot attempts and scoring by taking more difficult looks.
He's one of the most difficult to guard because you don't know if he will pull up from right across halfcourt in your face or cut around the floor and find himself open for an easy bucket. He will be dangerous this March.