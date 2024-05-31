Fansided

Longest hitting streak for every current MLB team

The extended hitting streak is an exciting, but rare feat which might be accomplished by a Hall of Famer or an average player. All it takes is to get really hot and to have some luck.

By Joel Wagler

New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio
New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio / New York Times Co./GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

In 1941, Joe DiMaggio enjoyed an incredible two-month hot streak that culminated in an unfathomable 56-game hitting streak. It has to be among the records that are least likely to ever be surpassed, regardless of the sport.

Over the years, there have been only 57 hitting streaks 30 games or longer, indicating just how hard to it is put together an extended streak. Only 11 such streaks have happened in this century.

These hot streaks can be indiscriminate. A player doesn't have to be a Hall of Famer to put together a long streak. Yes, players like DiMaggio, Paul Molitor, and Pete Rose have long streaks, but so do players like Ken Landreaux, Willie Taveras, and Whit Merrifield.

Who has the longest hitting streak for each current MLB team?

Team

Player

Streak

Year

New York Yankees

Joe DiMaggio

56

1941

Cincinnati Reds

Pete Rose

44

1978

Chicago Cubs

Bill Dahlen

42

1894

Detroit Tigers

Ty Cobb

40

1911

Milwaukee Brewers

Paul Molitor

39

1987

Philadelphia Phillies

Jimmy Rollins

38

2005-06

Florida Marlins

Luis Castillo

35

2002

Boston Red Sox

Dom DiMaggio

34

1949

San Diego Padres

Benito Santiago

34

1987

St. Louis Cardinals

Rogers Hornsby

33

1922

Atlanta Braves

Dan Uggla

33

2011

Cleveland Guardians

Nap Lajoie

31

1906

LA Dodgers

Willie Davis

31

1969

Minnesota Twins

Ken Landreaux

31

1980

Kansas City Royals

Whit Merrifield

31

2018-19

Pittsburgh Pirates

Charlie Grimm

30

1922-23

Baltimore Orioles

Erc Davis

30

1998

Arizona D-backs

Luis Gonzalez

30

1999

Houston Astros

Willy Taveras

30

2006

New York Mets

Moises Alou

30

2007

Washington Nats

Ryan Zimmerman

30

2009

Los Angeles Angels

Garrett Anderson

28

1998

Toronto Blue Jays

Shawn Green

28

1999

Texas Rangers

Gabe Kapler

28

2000

Chicago White Sox

Carlos Lee

28

2004

Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado

28

2014

Seattle Mariners

Ichiro Suzuki

27

2009

San Francisco Giants

Jack Clark

26

1978

Oakland Athletics

Jason Giambi

25

1997

Tampa Bay Rays

Jason Bartlett

19

2009

Some prominent names are missing from this list. Wee Willie Keeler has the second-highest streak of all-time, but it was for the Baltimore Orioles in 1896-97. That franchise went through a variety of name changes before becoming the New York Yankees. Of course, DiMaggio has that record locked up.

Albert Pujols and Stan Musial both had streaks of 30, but those didn't match Rogers Hornsby's streak of 33. George Brett had one of 30 games in his incredible 1980 season, but Merrifield topped that by one over the course of two seasons.

Cobb had two long streaks, one of 35 and another of 40 games. After DiMaggio's magical streak ended, he promptly started a new streak the next game that lasted 16 games. Imagine having a hit in 72 of 73 games!

This list, which was compiled by MLB.com, excludes older versions of teams that changed massively over the years, like the Senators, Expos, and Browns. Some teams, like the Phillies, Braves, Cardinals, and Royals, have multiple players with streaks of 30 or more.

Some historic teams like the Giants, White Sox, and Athletics have no streaks of 30 or more. The poor Rays don't even have one of 20 games!

Still, the extended hitting streak of 30 games or more is a rare feat, regardless of eras, and any lengthy streak should be celebrated with enthusiasm by all baseball fans.

feed

Home/MLB History