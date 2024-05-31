Longest hitting streak for every current MLB team
By Joel Wagler
In 1941, Joe DiMaggio enjoyed an incredible two-month hot streak that culminated in an unfathomable 56-game hitting streak. It has to be among the records that are least likely to ever be surpassed, regardless of the sport.
Over the years, there have been only 57 hitting streaks 30 games or longer, indicating just how hard to it is put together an extended streak. Only 11 such streaks have happened in this century.
These hot streaks can be indiscriminate. A player doesn't have to be a Hall of Famer to put together a long streak. Yes, players like DiMaggio, Paul Molitor, and Pete Rose have long streaks, but so do players like Ken Landreaux, Willie Taveras, and Whit Merrifield.
Who has the longest hitting streak for each current MLB team?
Team
Player
Streak
Year
New York Yankees
Joe DiMaggio
56
1941
Cincinnati Reds
Pete Rose
44
1978
Chicago Cubs
Bill Dahlen
42
1894
Detroit Tigers
Ty Cobb
40
1911
Milwaukee Brewers
Paul Molitor
39
1987
Philadelphia Phillies
Jimmy Rollins
38
2005-06
Florida Marlins
Luis Castillo
35
2002
Boston Red Sox
Dom DiMaggio
34
1949
San Diego Padres
Benito Santiago
34
1987
St. Louis Cardinals
Rogers Hornsby
33
1922
Atlanta Braves
Dan Uggla
33
2011
Cleveland Guardians
Nap Lajoie
31
1906
LA Dodgers
Willie Davis
31
1969
Minnesota Twins
Ken Landreaux
31
1980
Kansas City Royals
Whit Merrifield
31
2018-19
Pittsburgh Pirates
Charlie Grimm
30
1922-23
Baltimore Orioles
Erc Davis
30
1998
Arizona D-backs
Luis Gonzalez
30
1999
Houston Astros
Willy Taveras
30
2006
New York Mets
Moises Alou
30
2007
Washington Nats
Ryan Zimmerman
30
2009
Los Angeles Angels
Garrett Anderson
28
1998
Toronto Blue Jays
Shawn Green
28
1999
Texas Rangers
Gabe Kapler
28
2000
Chicago White Sox
Carlos Lee
28
2004
Colorado Rockies
Nolan Arenado
28
2014
Seattle Mariners
Ichiro Suzuki
27
2009
San Francisco Giants
Jack Clark
26
1978
Oakland Athletics
Jason Giambi
25
1997
Tampa Bay Rays
Jason Bartlett
19
2009
Some prominent names are missing from this list. Wee Willie Keeler has the second-highest streak of all-time, but it was for the Baltimore Orioles in 1896-97. That franchise went through a variety of name changes before becoming the New York Yankees. Of course, DiMaggio has that record locked up.
Albert Pujols and Stan Musial both had streaks of 30, but those didn't match Rogers Hornsby's streak of 33. George Brett had one of 30 games in his incredible 1980 season, but Merrifield topped that by one over the course of two seasons.
Cobb had two long streaks, one of 35 and another of 40 games. After DiMaggio's magical streak ended, he promptly started a new streak the next game that lasted 16 games. Imagine having a hit in 72 of 73 games!
This list, which was compiled by MLB.com, excludes older versions of teams that changed massively over the years, like the Senators, Expos, and Browns. Some teams, like the Phillies, Braves, Cardinals, and Royals, have multiple players with streaks of 30 or more.
Some historic teams like the Giants, White Sox, and Athletics have no streaks of 30 or more. The poor Rays don't even have one of 20 games!
Still, the extended hitting streak of 30 games or more is a rare feat, regardless of eras, and any lengthy streak should be celebrated with enthusiasm by all baseball fans.