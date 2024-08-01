The longest losing streak in MLB history: White Sox are getting uncomfortably close
By John Buhler
If it weren't so damn humid outside, I would venture to guess most Chicago White Sox fans watching the team play some absolutely terrible baseball would do so with brown bags over their heads. In all honesty, it might be a better experience. At some point, the consequences of dehydration of living your best life like a bag of steamy White Castles, Krystals or something is better than the present.
We as a society far too often live and die in the moment. The past doesn't matter and the future is only tomorrow away. But right here, right now, is all that matters. It is why as the White Sox continue to mount one loss after another we should ask ourselves this: How sorry of a team truly is this? I have seen sad bags of crap before on a baseball diamond, but there have been much worse than this.
Here is a look at every team in MLB history that has lost at least 20 games in a row. Good grief!
Order
Team
Games Lost
1
1889 Louisville Colonels
26
2
1899 Cleveland Spiders
24
3 (tie)
1890 Pittsburgh Alleghenys
23
3 (tie)
1961 Philadelphia Phillies
23
5
1890 Philadelphia Athletics
22
6
1988 Baltimore Orioles
21
7 (tie)
1894 Louisville Colonels
20
7 (tie)
1906 Boston Americans
20
7 (tie)
1916 Philadelphia Athletics
20
7 (tie)
1943 Philadelphia Athletics
20
7 (tie)
1969 Montreal Expos
20
As you can see, many of these teams stunk so bad that they don't even exist anymore. I fully understand that some of these clubs from yesteryear are predecessors to what we have now in MLB, but there were definitely tough times to be had for Baltimore Orioles fans and Philadelphia Phillies fans in a pre-internet world. The strange part is I was not alive to see any of these teams play a game!
Fate would have it, Baltimore and Philadelphia could play in the World Series this year like it is 1983.
Chicago White Sox are approaching one of MLB's longest losing streaks
Surely, we all remember a time and place where our favorite baseball teams couldn't win a game for the life of them. While the game is very much a regional sport where many fans really only care about their team and that is it, every so often we come across a team like the 2024 White Sox that cuts through in the worst way possible. This team is worse than the 2015 Atlanta Braves I once covered.
Again, everybody has a season like this they remember. That may not be the case for some of the youngest Los Angeles Dodgers fans out there, but there have also been some really bad New York Yankees seasons, too. The worst part about this is the White Sox have been arguably the worst franchise in baseball since they won it all back in 2005. Like, what have they done in the years since?
It is hard to believe that Ozzie Guillen was managing this club to a championship nearly two decades ago. Now, he is losing his damn mind in real time in the post-game shows for the White Sox over on NBC Sports Chicago. Honestly, let him manage the team because at least he cares. He may be too much of a hothead to be the right man for the job, but anybody could do a better job than this mess.
I loved going to White Sox games when I lived in Chicago. I wish their fans did not have to suffer this.