Lonzo Ball offers to pay fine for Angel Reese after ejection
Angel Reese was ejected on Tuesday night during the team's loss when the New York Liberty visited Chicago. This was the first time the rookie and No. 7 pick was ejected in her young WNBA career WNBA.
With 2:31 left in the fourth quarter, Reese was called for her fifth foul when battling for a rebound with Liberty's Jonquel Jones. She showed frustration towards the ref, which earned her an initial technical, then gave a wave as she walked away. That was enough for a second tech in rapid succession and a trip to the locker room.
After the game, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and the rest of Reese's teammates were confused. "I tried to get an explanation. I did not," Weatherspoon told reporters after the game, via ESPN. "I don't know to this moment what has happened."
Crew chief Maj Forsberg said the first technical was for "disrespectfully" addressing an official. The second was for the wave.
Lonzo Ball lets Angel Reese know he has her back
The ejection took the media by storm, but Reese's newest Chicago friend and Chicago Bull Lonzo Ball made sure to know that she was covered for the fine.
Reese then showed her gratitude towards Ball after his tweet.
The WNBA fines players $300 per technical for the first three technicals they get in a season. These are now the first two technicals for Angel. The limit for the WNBA season is seven; once they go beyond that limit, they will be suspended for one game.
It was just last week that she was fined $1,000 (and the team was fined $5,000) for failing to follow the league's rules on media availability after games. That was after she wasn't present during the media availability after the Sky's game against the Indiana Fever.
In her 24 minutes of play, Reese scored 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting. She also had 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block, which was her first career rejection.
Ball was tuned into the game however and also expressed how amazed he was by Liberty's Breanna Stewart.