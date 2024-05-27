LOOK: Busch Stadium becomes lake with waterfalls during Cubs-Cardinals rain delay
By Lior Lampert
Mother Nature has made it abundantly clear she is not a fan of baseball when it involves the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.
The two National League Central rivals have dealt with weather issues throughout their three-game series at Busch Stadium this weekend (including a postponement Friday). So, it only feels right that Sunday's contest experienced a similar fate -- a rain delay.
However, it appears the precipitation has come to an end. Or at least subsided enough for the Cardinals and Cubs to take the field. Based on photos and footage from the scene in St. Louis, they couldn't play through the torrential downpour.
ESPN's Buster Olney shared multiple videos on X (formerly known as Twitter) where you can see and even hear the amount of rainfall at Busch Stadium. One of the clips shows the dugout getting flooded with water -- it looks like a slip-and-slide.
David Carson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch posted a picture of "Lake Busch Stadium." The grass is visibly soaked and damp, making it hard to envision a baseball game being played on that field only a couple of hours later.
But there is a saying: "After every storm, there is a rainbow." Once the rain stopped, Olney captured a beautiful photo of Busch Stadium, demonstrating that the quote holds weight.
Despite the gloomy overcast, you can see the rainbow formed over The Gateway Arch of St. Louis. It is a subtle reminder that patience is a virtue and almost made the delay to the game worth the wait.
After experiencing all the elements, the Cardinals and Cubs were able to get going on Sunday as rescheduled (though additional delays are always possible), only a little later than initially anticipated.