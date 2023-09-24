Look: Here's how close the Jets were to completing last-second Hail Mary vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson and the New York Jets nearly pulled off a last-second miracle against the New England Patriots in Week 3.
By Luke Norris
With a chance to give the rival New England Patriots their first 0-3 start since Tom Brady's rookie year in 2000, the New York Jets weren't able to get the job done on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
With the 15-10 defeat, the Jets have now taken 15 straight losses to Bill Belichick & Co., a losing streak that nearly ended with a miracle Hail Mary from Zach Wilson as time expired.
The Jets nearly ended their lengthy losing streak to the Patriots with a Hail Mary as time expired
The Jets were dominated by the Patriots through the first three quarters of Sunday's matchup, scoring just three points.
Wilson, making his second straight start in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, was particularly dreadful for the first 45 minutes, completing just nine of 17 passes for 47 yards.
The New York offense finally came alive in the final frame as Wilson threw for 79 yards during a 13-play, 87-yard drive that culminated in fullback Nick Bawden's first career touchdown, bringing the Jets to within three.
But Wilson couldn't keep the momentum going after the New York defense forced a quick punt, taking a sack in the end zone on the Jets' ensuing offensive possession, giving the Patriots a 15-10 lead.
After the defense forced another punt, Wilson threw three incompletions on four targets as New York turned the ball over on downs.
The Jets' defense forced yet another three-and-out on the next possession, giving Wilson one more shot. And he nearly pulled off a miracle.
Starting from his own 17, Wilson connected with Garrett Wilson for 29 yards and got to the line to spike the ball with one second remaining.
Thankfully opting to go with the Hail Mary option as opposed to the several laterals it would have taken to cover 54 yards, Wilson gave it one last shot and heaved the ball downfield, which Randall Cobb nearly caught after deflection off Garrett Wilson's shoulder. Take a look.
Here's a closer look:
The Jets fell to 1-2 with the loss, and things don't get any easier in Week 4 as they host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.