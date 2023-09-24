Owned: Aaron Rodgers body-slammed Bears with congratulatory text to Jordan Love
Aaron Rodgers owned the Chicago Bears for years and congratulated new Green Bay Packers starter Jordan Love for keeping the tradition going.
By Luke Norris
Fans of the Chicago Bears had to be absolutely thrilled when the Green Bay Packers finally gave Aaron Rodgers what he wanted and traded him to the New York Jets.
After all, as Rodgers himself so viciously pointed out during a Packers-Bears matchup at Soldier Field in 2021, the four-time NFL MVP genuinely owned the Monsters of the Midway during his 15-year run as the starting signal-caller in Green Bay, posting a 25-5 record against Chicago in 30 total starts.
With Rodgers out of the picture, Bears fans seemed certain their fortune would change with Jordan Love under center in Week 1, only to watch Rodgers' protege lead Green Bay to a dominant 38-20 victory.
Rodgers himself certainly took notice of the beatdown and recently revealed the savage text he sent his replacement afterward.
Aaron Rodgers revealed the savage text he sent to Jordan Love following the Packers' Week 1 win over the Bears
While Jordan Love wasn't nearly as efficient as Aaron Rodgers was in his 30 starts against the Bears, connecting on just 55.6% of his targets (Rodgers completed 67% in his career against Chicago), his 15 completions went for 245 yards.
Love also threw three touchdowns with no interceptions in the 18-point victory, earning himself a 123.2 passer rating, the highest of any NFL QB in Week 1.
And Rodgers just couldn't help but troll the Bears in the aftermath. In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the 10-time Pro Bowler revealed the text he sent to Love afterward.
"I said, 'Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place,'" Rodgers said. "That was pretty awesome for him."
Rodgers' Week 1, of course, didn't go quite as smoothly. Just four plays into his debut game with the New York Jets, he suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season.
Jordan Love gets his next shot at the Bears in the Packers' season finale on January 7 at Lambeau Field.