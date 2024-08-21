When does Los Angeles Lakers training camp start? Key dates to know
By Ian Levy
Normally, for a veteran team like the Los Angeles Lakers with a high amount of roster continuity, training camp is about reestablishing vibes and rhythm. There is plenty of that work for the Lakers to do but they'll also getting used to an entirely new coaching staff, led by first-time head coach JJ Redick, and potentially re-working their approach at both ends of the floor.
And, despite that continuity, they have a depth chart that could be reworked with several new impact players forcing their way into the starting lineup. All that is to say, the Lakers have big aspirations this season and building positive momentum from the first day of training camp is going to be essential.
So when do the Lakers get to work?
Important dates for the Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 season
DATE
EVENT
Sept. 30
Media Day
Oct. 1
Lakers Training Camp begins
Oct. 4
Lakers preseason schedule begins
Oct. 18
Lakers preseason schedule ends
Oct. 22
Lakers regular-season opener vs. Timberwolves
Things happen quickly in the NBA preseason and the Lakers have just three days of practice before their preseason opener, at home against the Timberwolves. In total, they have six preseason games scheduled with the early and latter portions more tightly packed with time for adjustment and adaption coming more in the middle.
Los Angeles Lakers preseason schedule
DATE
TIME (ET)
OPPONENT
Oct. 4
10:30 p.m.
vs. Timberwolves
Oct. 6
9:30 p.m.
vs. Suns
Oct. 10
10:00 p.m.
vs. Bucks
Oct. 15
10:00 p.m.
vs. Warriors
Oct. 17
9:00 p.m.
@ Suns
Oct. 18
10:00 p.m.
@ Warriors
The Lakers definitely did themselves some favors with their preseason schedule. They'll get to test themselves multiple times against the Suns and Warriors, both conference opponents who underperformed last season and will be battling right alongside the Lakers to break into the upper echelon of the Western Conference. In addition, they have games against the Bucks and Timberwolves, two other terrific measuring sticks even if both teams are only using their starters for short stretches.
The Lakers also play the first four of their preseason games at home and don't need to travel farther than Phoenix and San Francisco before the regular season opens.
In addition to figuring out the starting lineup, Lakers fans can keep an eye on rookie Dalton Knecht. He was extremely impressive at Summer League and it will be interesting to see if Redick plans on making him a part of the regular rotation. D'Angelo Russell is another player to watch, coming off a fantastic season but still featuring in trade rumors all summer, it will be worth watching his approach and how he's meshing with his teammates.
The Lakers begin their regular season on Oct. 22 at home against the Timberwolves. They'll also have home games against the Suns and Kings in that first week before traveling from their first road game of the season on Oct. 28 against the Phoenix Suns.