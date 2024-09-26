Los Angeles Sparks cut Curt Miller era short after 8-32 season
The L.A. Sparks didn't wait long before making the decision to fire head coach Curt Miller. Miller The Sparks finished the 2024 season in last place with an 8-32 record and they announced they would part ways with him earlier this week, just as the playoffs were beginning. Heading into the season, it was clear that the team would struggle but not to the extent of finishing in last place.
The 55-year-old coach finished his first season (2023) at the helm in LA with a 17-23 record. Finishing in ninth place was unexpected for some because of the veteran presence and Nneka Ogwumike headlining the team.
After two seasons as the head coach, Miller compiled a 25-55 record. With Rickea Jackson making noise as a rookie and Dearica Hamby earning an All-Star nod and winning the Associated Press Most Improved Player award it seems like brighter things were on the horizon and the move is still a slight surprise.
During the offseason, the team drafted two cornerstone pieces in Cameron Brink (No. 2) and Rickea Jackson (No. 4). Unfortunately, Brink went down with an ACL injury a month into the season. Before her injury, many questioned why Jackson didn't start alongside the Stanford product.
Regardless, the Sparks are now starting over and here's where they need to make changes.
Finding the next franchise coach
The Sparks won their last championship in 2016 while Brian Agler was the head coach. Since then the franchise has experienced a few bumpy roads with recent coaches.
Los Angeles needs to be attentive when selecting their 13th head coach. Two coaches, the franchise should consider are Cheryl Miller and Lisa Leslie.
Miller is a USC legend who helped start the conversations with her overseas play that helped before the WNBA was formed. She served as a coach at USC, the Phoenix Mercury, Langston University, and Cal State Los Angeles.
Outside of her coaching resume, she can relate to the players, she is passionate, and she knows the game. Similar to coach Teresa Weatherspoon with the Chicago Sky, Miller can mentor younger players while gaining the respect of the veterans.
Although her last time coaching was at the WNBA All-Star game, you could hear her enthusiasm and how she was able to motivate the team.
Leslie is another candidate who should be considered because of her familiarity with the franchise, helping the Sparks win their first two championships.
Critics and analysts may question her lack of coaching experience at the collegiate or professional level, but she did win a championship with the BIG3. That may not seem like a feat for some, but it's impressive how easily she received the buy-in from retired NBA players.
On the flip side, her experience is invaluable and she would be able to translate easier than most. She is a Hall of Famer and she was able to experience success in the BIG3 faster than coaches who started during the inaugural season.
Leslie will be able to appeal to Hamby and Brink with her experience as one of the most dominant post players. The front court will be able to improve on both sides of the floor and they will be able to pick the brain of a legend.
Develop the young core
Los Angeles moved up in the draft via trade to select Jackson. Their 2026 pick belongs with the Seattle Storm which isn't a bad thing.
On the flip side, the Sparks need to emphasize developing Brink, Jackson and Zia Cooke while ensuring that Hamby fits into their plans. At the beginning of the season, Jackson came off the bench which caused people to scratch their heads.
Miller started Kia Nurse, Lexie Brown, and Layshia Clarendon which is understandable when your team is struggling and you want stability. However, if you are trying to rebuild and develop the younger talent Jackson should have started. Outside of Caitlin Clark, she was the most WNBA-ready player in this year's draft.
Brink and Jackson should have been in the starting lineup so that they could gel and grow together. The Stanford legend will recover with time and will be a force in the post. She showed flashes of her greatness and how she can impact the game in a variety of ways.
Jackson started off slow due to limited minutes in the beginning. However, once Brink went down due to injury, she started to take off. She can create her own shot, post up smaller defenders, handle the ball and play with intensity on the defensive end.
Brink and Jackson will help this team run a small ball lineup with Hamby and Stephanie Talbot in the front court (if she re-signs).
Having Clarendon, who recently retired in the starting lineup was huge. However, Cooke could have received more play time because of her ability to get off to quick starts. She hasn't had stability with coaching in the WNBA.
The next head coach will need to work on allowing Cooke to grow and learn from trial and error. She is a poised guard who can space the floor and run the offense.