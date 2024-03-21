What is the lowest seed to win Women's March Madness?
The Women's March Madness Tournament has a long history of going chalk. But the biggest underdog ever to win happened more recently than you might think.
It is rare for lower seeds to win Women's March Madness. It is so uncommon that no double-digit seed has ever made it past the Elite Eight.
However, the lowest-seed championship club is exclusive and only includes three teams, all of which were No. 3 seed in their respective championship year.
Here is the complete list:
1994 North Carolina (No. 3)
The Tar Heels won a thrilling 60-59 game over Louisiana Tech in the 1994 NCAA Women's basketball championship game at the Richmond Coliseum.
After going 33-2 on the season, they made history that year, becoming the only school at the time to have won NCAA basketball titles in both men's and women's basketball and the first lowest seed to win a title. But the Tar Heels didn't seem to have the game sealed until late when Charlotte Smith hit her only 3-pointer of the season from the top of the key with 0.1 seconds remaining to give the Tar Heels the win.
Smith finished as the MVP of the Final Four, with 20 points and a Final Four record of 23 rebounds.
This title still remains as the program's only championship.
1997 Tennessee (No. 3)
This Lady Vols team grabbed their first back-to-back championship under head coach Pat Summit in 1997. Although they are considered among the lowest seeds to win the title, the program still captured its fifth national championship that year at the Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati. That is to say, they were not your typical underdog.
It was a vulnerable team as they were recovering from losing their senior leaders in the backcourt. But this was a rebuilding year for Tennessee that ended with an unexpectedly happy ending. Having a 29-10 record on the season and falling early in the SEC Tournament meant nothing when you had Summit as your head coach.
Tennessee defeated Old Dominion 68-59, led by Chamique Holdsclaw, who had 24 points on 11-for-20 shooting with seven rebounds and was a unanimous choice for the Final Four Most Outstanding Player honor.
Wearing her iconic white pantsuit that day, Summit and the Lady Vols ended up doing the iconic centipede on their bellies across the court, which still to this day is one of the most memorable parts of this historic season.
2023 LSU (No. 3)
Even though this LSU team finished the season 34-2, they were still a No. 3 seed in the tournament that came out on top with a dominant 102-85 performance against Iowa. This was the first title in program history along with Coach Kim Mulkey's fourth championship as a head coach.
Tigers star Angel Reese recorded a double-double and was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. The broadcast of this game broke numerous records, including the highest viewership for a women's college basketball game at 9.9 million.
There was a lot of media attention in this game more towards Reese, though, for when she made a taunting gesture towards Iowa's Caitlin Clark towards the end of the game to signify that she defeated her. While this team was a lower seed, it was still extremely talented and filled with experienced players.
