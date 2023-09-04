LSU fans are ready to fire Brian Kelly into the sun after Florida State loss
The LSU message boards weren't happy with head coach Brian Kelly after the team's season-opening blowout loss to Florida State.
By Scott Rogust
The LSU Tigers had a rollercoaster of a first season under head coach Brian Kelly. To begin that campaign, the Tigers lost 24-23 to the Florida State Seminoles. Despite that, LSU managed to get huge wins over Alabama and Ole Miss to clinch their spot in the SEC Championship Game. Yet, they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs convincingly to miss out on the College Football Playoff but ended the season with a 63-7 blowout win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl.
Based on how the season went, and the fact they were ranked fifth in the nation heading into the year, there were big expectations for the Tigers in their second season under Kelly. They had the chance to gain some revenge to start the year, as they faced Florida State.
But on Sunday night, LSU lost 45-24 to Florida State, highlighted by wide receiver Keon Coleman catching three touchdown passes from quarterback Jordan Travis.
Twitter account Message Board Geniuses sent out some screenshots of some of the reactions on LSU message boards, and the select few chosen weren't happy with Kelly.
It's only the first game into the season, and LSU's College Football Playoff aspirations are far from done. But, as is the case with any team with high expectations heading into the season, they want a win to start the year. Hence why these select fans weren't happy.
Kelly was feeling confident in the game, going for a fourth down conversion in two of their first three offensive drives of the game. The first was a fourth-and-goal, which saw quarterback Jayden Daniels sacked by DJ Lundy for a 13-yard loss. The second, Daniels getting sacked by Shyheim Brown and Kalen DeLoach for a two-yard loss on fourth-and-one. LSU was 0-for-3 on fourth-down attempts.
LSU lost the turnover battle 2-1 to Florida State. One of those turnovers was an interception thrown by Daniels in the fourth quarter, which led to Davis throwing a seven-yard touchdown pass to Coleman to extend Florida State's lead to 31-17.
Daniels completed 22-of-37 pass attempts for 347 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also running for 64 yards on 15 carries.
Coleman caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Travis completed 23-of-31 pass attempts for 342 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.
LSU and Kelly will look to get back in the win column and reach .500 next week when they play Grambling State next Saturday.