LSU vs. South Carolina: In-depth analysis, betting lines, game preview and prediction
No. 16 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for a Week 3 SEC showdown that promises intensity on both sides of the ball. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in attendance, and for good reason—this matchup will provide key insights into each team’s potential as the season progresses.
LSU vs. South Carolina: What you need to know
With both teams coming off significant victories, the game will test their strengths and expose their weaknesses. For USC, it's their defense. For LSU, the offense will shine.
South Carolina: Defensive pressue
South Carolina enters this matchup boasting one of the most formidable defensive lines in the SEC. Led by true freshman Dylan Stewart, the Gamecocks have been relentless in applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks, leading the conference in sacks through two games. Stewart, a dynamic pass rusher, is quickly earning a reputation as a game-changer. His ability to disrupt plays could make life difficult for LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, who has already thrown eight touchdown passes this season.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly acknowledged Stewart’s impact in a recent press conference, stating that Stewart’s skill set could create serious problems for the Tigers’ offensive line.
"The defensive end, Stewart, is a pure pass rusher. It doesn't mean he can't defend the run, I'm not saying that. He's a guy that they want in there to get after the quarterback. We're gonna have to do a really good job, we're gonna have to be disciplined in our drops. We're gonna have to get the ball out on time, because those edge guys can certainly—this is an SEC defensive front. They can get to the quarterback and particularly he can." —Brian Kelly
Kelly emphasized the need for quick decision-making and disciplined drops by his quarterback to neutralize the Gamecocks’ defensive front. South Carolina’s ability to generate pressure will be crucial in slowing down LSU’s high-octane passing game.
LSU: Offensive flashes of brilliance
On the offensive side, LSU has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly through the arm of Garrett Nussmeier. Despite a shaky start to the season with a 27-20 loss to USC, the Tigers rebounded with a 44-21 win over Nicholls. Nussmeier’s six-touchdown performance against Nicholls showcased his ability to exploit defenses when given time in the pocket. With targets like Kyren Lacy, who is tied for the national lead in touchdown receptions, the Tigers have the weapons to challenge any secondary.
However, South Carolina’s secondary will not be easily overpowered. The Gamecocks allowed just 30 passing yards in their 31-6 win over Kentucky, a testament to their disciplined defensive play. South Carolina’s defensive success has largely come from their ability to generate pressure up front, forcing quarterbacks into uncomfortable situations. LSU’s offensive line will need to rise to the occasion, as any breakdowns in protection could spell disaster for Nussmeier.
Betting lines and trends
According to FanDuel, LSU enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite, with the total set at 50.5 points. LSU’s recent struggles against the spread, especially in September games, make this line intriguing. The Tigers are 1-4 ATS in their past five September games, while South Carolina is 4-1 ATS during that same period. The Gamecocks’ ability to perform under the spotlight of ESPN’s College GameDay could tilt the scales in their favor, especially given their recent form.
The over/under trend also presents an interesting angle. South Carolina’s past five home games have gone under the total, while LSU’s past five games against SEC teams have gone over. With both teams showcasing defensive strengths, particularly South Carolina, bettors might lean towards the under in this matchup.
The X-Factor: Handling the pressure
While the Gamecocks come into this game riding high off their victory over Kentucky, head coach Shane Beamer has stressed the importance of handling success properly.
"The key for us Saturday is we have to handle success the right way. There's a lot going on this week that we didn't get to deal with last week. We need to get used to it, but we need to make sure that we're handling the distractions the right way and not get caught up in being in the national spotlight and the hoopla." —Shane Beamer
The national spotlight is something South Carolina will need to manage, as distractions could affect their performance. With College GameDay in town, the pressure is on for the Gamecocks to deliver in front of a national audience.
For LSU, the challenge lies in Nussmeier’s ability to execute on the road. This will be his first career start on an opponent’s home field, and Kelly has stressed the importance of focus and discipline for his team.
"There are a lot of guys that have played on the road and know what it takes to win on the road. It requires a focus and an understanding that you are in it every single play." — Brian Kelly
LSU’s offensive execution will need to be crisp, especially against a South Carolina defense that thrives on capitalizing on mistakes.
LSU vs. South Carolina: Prediction
This game could come down to which team can execute better under pressure. South Carolina’s defensive front is a serious threat, and if they can consistently disrupt LSU’s passing game, the Gamecocks have a real shot at pulling off the upset. However, LSU’s offensive potential, led by Nussmeier and Lacy, should not be underestimated.
In what will likely be a tightly contested affair, expect LSU to edge out a victory, but it will be closer than many anticipate. Look for the Tigers to cover the spread by a slim margin, with the total staying under due to the defensive prowess on display.