Luis Severino reiterates that he was just joking with Yankees 'two good hitters' comments
By Austin Owens
Man, what a weird 2024 so far. The New York Yankees are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball since the middle of June and the New York Mets currently hold a playoff spot. These two organizations will meet Tuesday night in the Bronx for a quick two game "Subway Series."
When these two New York teams take the diamond, the stakes for bragging rights always seem higher. Thanks to New York Mets starting pitcher, Luis Severino, who is no stranger to the Yankees, the Mets may have a bigger target on their backs this time around.
Luis Severino downplays cutting comment about Yankees
Back on June 25-26, the Mets swept a two-game set at Citi Field against the Yankees. Severino did not pitch in either of those two games and this resulted in a little bit of trash talk from former teammates of his.
When Yankees players made the assumption Severino was scared of his former club, he wasted no time clapping back. In a group chat with his former teammates, Luis Severino denied fear being a factor by saying, "I'm not afraid of you guys. Right now, you only have two good hitters."
First year Yankee Juan Soto did not take too kindly to Severino's remarks.
"Severino and the Mets can think whatever they want. We dominated most of the first half, so I don't think this is only about one or two players." Soto responded.
Being that Soto was not there when Severino was in pinstripes, it is likely that this whole scenario has simply created some misunderstanding.
Severino made sure to respond to Soto to let him know it was all in good fun.
"There were a lot of people but I know that the guys from the team know that I was joking. A lot of fans went crazy about it. Sometimes somebody is going to be pissed but in the end, I wasn't trying to hurt anybody," Severino said via Mike Puma of the NY Post.
Like the two games back in June, we will not see Severino on the mound. It will be interesting to see if the Yankees show they understand these comments were meant as a joke or if they will be used as motivation to get revenge.