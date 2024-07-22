Right in front of them: Yankees get wake up call they need after latest loss
By Austin Owens
The New York Yankees enter Monday with a 59-42 overall record, only two games out of first place behind the Baltimore Orioles, and currently hold the top American League Wild Card spot. Sounds like a successful season so far, right?
Actually, believe it or not, the Yankees have been one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball over the last month and a half. Manager Aaron Boone seems to always have an excuse as to why these struggles are taking place but the fact of the matter is, they just need to be better.
Yankees record since June 13 simply isn't good enough
When you think of the worst teams in MLB, the Oakland A's, Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox likely come to mind. The New York Yankees may not feel like they belong in that conversation but since June 13, they actually do.
Chris Kirschner of The Athletic shared an alarming statistic that should (and will) send Yankees fans into panic mode.
Since June 13, the Yankees have a record of 10-21. Only the Chicago White Sox have a worse record over that period of time, only because they have played one more game at 10-22.
Boone claims that the winning ways the New York Yankees are used to are 'right in front of them'. Their recent performance would highly suggest otherwise.
"Even through some rough, rough stretches, it's all right there in front of us," Boone said just a week ago, per Erik Boland of Newsday. "We've got the pen, we get to write this amazing script, and that's because we've put ourselves in that position."
It will be interesting to see what steps the organization takes over the next week and a half. Many are calling for a managerial change and feel that Aaron Boone may be too nice to lead the Yankees. The trade deadline is just around the corner and Brian Cashman will be shopping for pieces that can turn the Yankees' ship around before it sinks.
The Bronx Bombers are entering perhaps the toughest part of their schedule as every game they play for the rest of July will be against a team with a winning record.