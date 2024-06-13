Shocker: Luka Doncic blames refs for fouling out in NBA Finals
By Mark Powell
In order to win his first NBA Finals, Luka Doncic must lead the Dallas Mavericks to a historic feat -- overcoming a three-game deficit. However unlikely, Luka must at least take from these games what he can.
These Finals have been humbling for Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. The favored Boston Celtics have, for much of the series, imposed their will on offense, targeting Luka time and time again. Doncic struggles defensively -- this much is obvious -- but he has been below replacement level through three games.
Those depths reached a new low on Wednesday night, when Doncic fouled out with just over four minutes remaining. Doncic tried and failed to stay in front of Jaylen Brown, sliding in front of the Celtics star in an attempt to take a charge. Doncic is volatile enough defensively -- trying to stop a Brown fast break in this way with five fouls was a risk he did not need to take.
Unfortunately, Doncic also made a mistake postgame when he let his frustration get the best of him. When asked about his sixth and final foul specifically, Doncic made a statement that could haunt him for years, or at least until he is back in an NBA Finals environment.
"I don't want to say nothing, but six fouls in the NBA Finals...like this? Come on, man. Be better than that."
Is Luka Doncic right to blame the officials after Mavericks loss?
At the highest level of professional basketball, there are bound to be a couple of calls that appear sketchy at the very least. However, those decisions tend to go both ways, essentially evening out over time. Doncic blaming the officials for fouling him out specifically is a different accusation entirely, and one that doesn't make a lot of sense when you think about it.
"We couldn't play physical," Doncic continued. "I don't know. I don't want to say nothing."
As one of the premiere stars in this matchup, the NBA and its officials have little to gain from keeping Doncic off the floor. Luka's downfall and eventual dismissal from Game 3 were his own doing, whether Mavs fans want to admit it or not.