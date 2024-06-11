Young Celtics fan has savage response to Luka Doncic after getting a photograph with him
By Lior Lampert
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has established himself as arguably the best player in the NBA. But he is also one of the fiercest competitors in the sport. Perhaps no instance is more evident of this than his merciless trash-talk to Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert in the Western Conference Finals.
However, Doncic may have finally met his match on Sunday ahead of Dallas' Game 2 Finals matchup versus the Boston Celtics.
Doncic stopped to sign autographs and take pictures with fans as he headed into the tunnel following his pregame warmup routine at TD Garden. When he did, one young Celtics fan asked for a picture of the two of them together -- which the Mavericks star willingly posed for. But he probably did not envision the youthful Boston supporter chirping at him afterward.
"It's still Celtics in four, though," the fan said seconds after thanking Doncic for taking the time to be in his photo. "You know it's Celtics in four, right?" He went on to ask.
This young Celtics fan gave Doncic a taste of his medicine and beat him at his game. Moreover, he encapsulated the viral moment with a selfie.
We didn't see Doncic clap back, which we often do when an opposing player is talking smack. But we know it is additional motivation for the MVP finalist when naysayers doubt him or his team. So, the city of Boston better hope this young fan didn't poke the bear and awaken a sleeping giant.
Nonetheless, the Celtics had the last laugh on Sunday, defeating the Mavs 105-98 and taking a 2-0 series lead. Doncic finished the contest with 32 points (11-of-21 shooting), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals in 42 minutes. Game 3 will be on Wednesday, June 12, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.