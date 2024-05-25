Alternate angles of Luka Doncic game-winner show merciless NSFW trash talk
The Dallas Mavericks are up 2-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals after another Luka Doncic masterclass in Game 2. The Mavs' superstar dropped 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists on 10-of-23 shooting in 41 minutes.
That included a truly memorable game-winning 3, the sort of stone-cold gut punch that gets Draymond Green out of bed in the morning. Here's Rudy Gobert (presumably yelling 'non! non!') as Luka puts him in the blender and buries the go-ahead bucket in the game's final seconds.
This was a great matchup for Dallas, but very few expected the Mavs to take both games on the road to start this series. After beating the reigning champs in seven games, the Wolves are suddenly on their back foot, struggling to stay upright. The Mavs threw the first punch. Now, Anthony Edwards and company need to muster a response in the Texas heartland.
All the momentum is on Dallas' side now, in no small part due to Doncic's efforts. He didn't just hit the game-winner — he flambéed Gobert with his handle, then unleashed some generational s**t-talk. Nobody verbally abuses their opponent in a time of great demoralization quite like Doncic.
Alternate angle shows Luka Doncic trash talk Rudy Gobert, Wolves after game-winner
I am not the world's greatest lip reader, but it doesn't take a doctorate to understand what Doncic yells at Gobert after his monster triple. This is video safe for work, technically, so long as you don't repeat Doncic's words aloud in your cubicle.
And, as if "you can't f**king guard me" wasn't enough, Doncic bid adieu to the Wolves crowd with another dose of gloriously vulgar verbiage.
Talk about going out sad.
The Wolves are a great defensive team with a ton of fight, so we can't count out Minnesota. Edwards has shown the ability to return a punch all postseason. Minnesota lost three straight to Denver, only to put up a historic beatdown in Game 6 and win Game 7 on the road against the defending champs. If there's a team built for this moment, oddly enough, it's the Timberwolves. We haven't been able to say that about the Timberwolves since, well, ever.
Dallas is rolling, though. The Mavs put OKC in the ground in a rather convincing fashion. Luka and Kyrie Irving are operating in perfect harmony with a supporting cast that features just the right blend of size, perimeter shooting, and rim protection.
If the Wolves can't find a way to make life difficult on Doncic, this series won't last much longer. Gobert is a tremendous defender, and sometimes great offense just beats a solid contest. That said, expect Minnesota to keep Gobert off an island with Doncic at all costs moving forward.