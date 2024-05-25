Luka Doncic put Rudy Gobert on a slip-and-slide to stun Wolves for 2-0 WCF lead
For much of Game 2 in the Western Conference Finals, it seemed as if the Minnesota Timberwolves were absolutely running away after dropping the series opener at home on Wednesday night. They held a double-digit lead for much of the first half, but Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks steadily chipped away at the deficit in the second half.
Then, before you knew it, the two teams were trading blows and the lead late in the fourth quarter. The Wolves held a two-point lead with the ball as under a minute was left on the clock, though, when Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid miscommunicated, leading to a brutal turnover and giving the Mavs a shot to take the lead and potentially the win.
Doncic took full advantage of that.
The Mavs' superstar guard got the ball and a screen led to a switch that put Minnesota big Rudy Gobert on him in a 1-on-1 matchup. As anyone would expect, Doncic put Gobert in a complete blender with his feet sliding like he was playing on an ice rink as Luka drilled a step-back 3-pointer to give the Mavs a 109-108 lead with 3.0 seconds remaining.
Luka Doncic embarrasses Rudy Gobert to drill Game 2-winning 3-pointer
If you switch Rudy Gobert onto one of the best ball-handlers and playmakers in the league in a moment like that, this is the result you're going to get: The slip-and-slide footwork. And naturally, some of the best in sports had plenty to say, starting with Trae Young taking aim at Gobert's embarrassment.
Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki also expressed his delight with the game-winning moment for Dallas and Doncic.
And even Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native, was loving what he was seeing to cap off a thrilling Game 2.
The game-winning 3 will obviously get most of the talk -- and deservedly so given how foolish Doncic made Gobert look on that play -- but Luka was otherworldly on the night beyond just that. He finished the game with 32 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, a triple-double with a cherry on top given the game-winner.
This series will now head back to Dallas with the Mavericks bolstering a 2-0 lead and shifting home-court advantage. Game 3 will tip off on Sunday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET.