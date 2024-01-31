Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Latest injury update for Mavs vs. Timberwolves
As the Dallas Mavericks face off against the top seeded Timberwolves, the status of their top star is in question.
Despite the franchise treading water, the Dallas Mavericks are facing the injury bug with a lot of rotational guys facing various ailments or injuries. Luka Doncic, hot off a string of great performances including a 73-point showing last Friday, is currently dealing with a right ankle sprain. Despite the injury, the star has played through it for what can be assumed for the last couple of days at the very least.
Still, it seems like this injury may cause him to miss the game against the first-place Timberwolves. With that in mind, what is his status for this game?
Luka Doncic's injury status against the Timberwolves
According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Luka Doncic is out for this game. Dallas will also be missing Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively the II for this matchup. To be quite honest with all of the stars out for Dallas in this game, it's very hard to see a world where the Mavericks can beat the top-seeded Timberwolves.
Hopefully, for the sake of the Mavericks, the franchise gets healthy in a couple of days to make sure that they do not end up at the bottom of the Play-In tournament standings. Dallas is also possibly getting an upgrade at the wing spot but that is something that will most likely happen at the trade deadline since GMs work slowly unless presented with a deadline.
Jason Kidd's squad will hope that they get healthier sooner rather than later. The franchise doesn't have a lot of easy games coming up as Dallas faces off against the Bucks after the team's game against the top-seeded Mavericks.
If the team can get somewhat healthy, they may be able to beat the Sixers who could be without Joel Embiid which is the third game upcoming on their schedule. No matter what ends up happening, Dallas needs to get healthy soon otherwise the franchise is likely to dip in the Western Conference standings.