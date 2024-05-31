Luka Doncic's NSFW 'Who's crying?' taunt at T-Wolves fan had Snoop Dogg in stitches
The Dallas Mavericks didn't just end the Minnesota Timberwolves' season on Thursday. Luka Doncic and company stomped on their hopes and dreams and ground them into dust.
Doncic set the tone in the first quarter with a "He's on fire!" level display adding up to 20 points. He was knocking down logo 3s like Caitlin Clark.
It turns out, a fan made the fatal mistake of taunting Doncic with a handkerchief in the first quarter. It was apparently a reference to Doncic crying over calls all the time.
Well, Doncic responded with an explosion of points and a very pointed taunt.
In the third quarter, the TNT broadcast caught a snippet of his trash talk after an And One opportunity.
"Who's crying motherf*****?" Doncic shouted at the fans behind the basket.
Snoop Dogg's reaction to Luka Doncic's taunt at Timberwolves fans was highly relatable
It just so happened, Snoop Dogg was sitting courtside and heard the whole thing. He lost it laughing a lot like the rest of us at home.
Doncic and running mate Kyrie Irving continued to show just how well their partnership is working out for the Mavericks. Doncic had 36 points along with 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Irving also dropped 36 points in 38 minutes with four rebounds and five assists.
The Timberwolves may have extended the series with a win in Game 4, but they were no match for the Mavericks in the ultimately decisive Game 5. They might have thought they'd have a chance in front of their home crowd. The home fans did them more harm than good in the end.
The Mavericks will move on to the NBA Finals to face the Boston Celtics, who punched their ticket via a sweep of the Pacers. Celtics fans should take note: Don't poke the bear that is Luka Doncic.