Luka Doncic takes the blame for Mavericks Game 2 loss, but he's not alone
Luka Doncic did not have a perfect game in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but the star tried to take the blame himself as the only reason why the Dallas Mavericks lost the second game of the Finals. As noted by Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Luka Doncic told reporters that his "turnovers" and "missed free throws cost" Dallas the game.
This comes as Doncic ended up with 32 points on 57 percent shooting. The star also notched four steals and 11 assists. More notably, Doncic missed four free throws and had eight turnovers for the entirety of Game 2.
While Doncic made a lot of mistakes in this game, his co-star had a very noticeable bad game. Kyrie Irving only had 16 points on 38 percent shooting in his 41 minutes of play. To make it worse Irving only had six assists. Irving has to be disappointed in this performance as the star didn't have the massive positive impact that he has had in the past.
As the Mavericks head back home for the next two games of this series, it's worth wondering if the franchise has any chance of bouncing back and winning the series in six or seven games.
Do the Mavericks have any chance at coming back in this series?
While Dallas' outlook to win the finals is bleak, the franchise could still pull off a comeback with better performances in the next few games. At the very least, this series is not over if the Celtics are unable to win one of the next two games on the road. To state the obvious, Boston would be able to take a 3-1 series lead if they took one of the next two games in Dallas.
Irving, who has had on-again-off again performances during the Mavericks' playoff run this postseason, has not played well in the first two games of the series (12 points in Game 1 and 16 points in Game 2) and will need to play like the All-NBA performer Dallas knows he can be.
If Dallas wants to win the next two games in this series, the franchise will need better performances from Doncic AND Irving. The answer is all the above.
Additionally, the franchise will need better defense from their entire group, rather than just Irving and Doncic. Role players tend to step up at home, and that ought to remain the case when the Mavs face a must-win matchup on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.
Luka cannot do it alone.