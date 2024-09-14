Luther Burden III should have one NFL team ready to risk it all in the draft
By John Buhler
Even if the Missouri Tigers had their troubles with the Boston College Eagles at times on Saturday, one thing was abundantly clear on Faurot Field: Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden III is destined to be a star on NFL Sundays. Burden may have the burden of Brady Cook throwing him the football, but he has emerged as the most talented player to ever suit up for Eliah Drinkwitz on any football field.
Points were at somewhat of a premium for the better part of this Week 3 contest in CoMo. However, there was one play that Burden made for six points that should have caught the attention of a team desperate for another wide receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers may have won in Week 1, but were held out of the end zone by the Atlanta Falcons. George Pickens is a lot of fun, but he needs some help.
Burden epitomizes what I love so much about college football. He could have gone on to play anywhere, but the St. Louis native opted to play for his home state's Tigers. While Missouri is markedly better as a program then when he found it, you have to wonder what type of player Burden can be at the next level with an NFL quarterback throwing him the football. He can be otherworldly.
These are the type of plays Burden makes all the time, ones that he makes something out of nothing.
Burden may very well be the first wide receiver taken next spring, but will Pittsburgh be picking him?
Luther Burden III could be an answered prayer for Pittsburgh Steelers
Because the Steelers refuse to have a losing season under Mike Tomlin's watch, Omar Khan is going to need to trade up probably inside the top 10 or 12 to be in a realistic position to draft Burden. Trading up for a wide receiver is always a huge gamble, especially with their being so many great ones leaving the college game for the NFL year after year after year. Can he ideally complement Pickens?
What I like about this potential wide receiver tandem in Pittsburgh is they can effectively block in tandem on an end-around for a third-string tight end on third-and-forever in an Arthur Smith offense. All jokes aside, Burden and Pickens in the same receiving corps could make the Steelers' passing game a bit more multiple. They can do similar things, thus making them both even harder to defend.
Truth be told, we are still so far away from putting a college football star on a team, bruh. What we do know is that the Burden is an elite college player and the Steelers need a wide receiver. We also know that Burden already looks good in black and yellow. The question is if Burden will still be there when the Steelers are on the clock. The next question is if he is the talent worth trading up considerably for.
For now, let's just sit back and marvel at the sheer and undeniable talent Missouri has with Burden.