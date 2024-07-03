Magic lock in all-world defender Jonathan Isaac: Contract grade, details
The Orlando Magic have been hard at work since NBA Free Agency opened on June 30, re-signing several key pieces and landing one of the summer's best available players in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. After claiming the No. 5 seed in the East and taking Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland to seven games in the first round, Orlando is positioned for another step up the ladder.
Jeff Weltman and the Magic front office continued their excellent offseason on Tuesday, re-upping Jonathan Isaac on a five-year, $84 million contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
What a deal for the Magic. Isaac's 2023-24 season was a slow burn as he worked his way back up to speed following two major knee injuries, but in the end, Isaac was starting playoff games. He spent minutes at the four and the five, anchoring Orlando's defense with unrivaled ground coverage and shot-blocking instincts.
Isaac averaged 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals in just 15.8 minutes per game last season. Listed 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, Isaac has uncommon versatility on the defensive end. He can slide with guards on the perimeter, anchor the paint in drop coverage, or wreak havoc as a help-side disruptor. Even after spending almost three years rehabbing from ACL tears, Isaac was light on his feet and explosive as a shot-blocker. It's hard not to be impressed by his recovery.
There is definite risk baked into this contract for the Magic. Again, Isaac missed almost three years back-to-back-to-back, returning for 11 games on a minutes restriction at the tail end of the 2022-23 campaign. Any time a mobile 7-footer who relies on athleticism to the extent that Isaac does experiences multiple lower-leg injuries, it's cause for concern. The Magic are guaranteeing Isaac's contract through the 2028-29 season. If he gets dealt a rotten hand on the injury front, he's covered financially. The Magic are not.
Still, this is difficult to complain about. There is a level of risk inherent to contending in the NBA and Isaac is a homegrown talent for the Magic, who selected him sixth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Isaac was arguably the most impactful per-minute defender in the league last season. He needs to prove that he can scale up and carry a major workload for an entire season, but Isaac's win shares per 48 minutes last season (.188) would have ranked 16th in the league had he played enough minutes to qualify.
He does, without a doubt, impact winning. Isaac is the prototypical Magic player. That front office loves to bet on length and athleticism, thus the absurd volume of 6-foot-10 "wings" in the Orlando rotation. Isaac has a strong chance to begin the 2024-25 season as the Magic's starting center, providing 1-through-5 switchability and a formidable rim deterrent behind the elite perimeter defense of Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and KCP.
It's fair to express concern about Isaac's offense, but he made 37.5 percent of his 3s and he is still working his way back into a proper rhythm. Before the injuries, Isaac flashed plenty of potential with his powerful straight-line drives and impressive skill level. There's still untapped upside at 26, especially when you factor in a few years of missed development time because of injury.
If it all clicks into place for Isaac, less than $20 million annually under the NBA's rising cap ceiling will age like fine wine for Orlando.