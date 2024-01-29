Major WrestleMania 40 main event now off due to significant injury
A match that was expected to main event one of the nights of WrestleMania 40 is now off due to a major injury to one of its stars.
By Scott Rogust
WWE Royal Rumble took place on Jan. 27, which set the stage for what will be in store for fans at WrestleMania 40. Fans know that Cody Rhodes and Bayley will earn a world championship match of their choice at WrestleMania by way of winning the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.
One of the expected headlining matches at WrestleMania 40 was Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. However, that is now off the cards.
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, CM Punk is confirmed to have suffered a torn triceps during the men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday. Punk will now require surgery, which will sideline him for about four to six months.
CM Punk suffers torn triceps at Royal Rumble 2024, out for WrestleMania 40
The injury is believed to have occurred in the latter portion of the men's Royal Rumble matcha after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre. Punk was spotted favoring his left arm during the match, and speaking to a referee outside of the ring.
Rollins, who was scheduled to be Punk's opponent at WrestleMania 40, is dealing with an injury of his own as well. Rollins suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear and and a partially torn meniscus in his left knee during his match against Jinder Mahal on the Jan. 15 episode of Raw. Despite the injury, Rollins is expected to be ready to go for WrestleMania.
This is a significant hit to the WrestleMania 40 card, considering it will be held across two nights on Saturday, Apr. 6, and Sunday, Apr. 7, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Rollins vs. Punk was in contention to potentially main event Night 1 on Apr. 6. Now, that is off the cards.
We should find out more during the Jan. 29 episode of Raw. In the ensuing weeks, we will learn who will ultimately face Rollins at WrestleMania 40.