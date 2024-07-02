Make me grimace: Mets survive the most Mets injury in the history of Mets
The New York Mets are... good? Like, actually good?
New York is 17-8 over the last month. Ever since Grimace threw out the first pitch, the vibes have been different. It's unclear what divine or unholy powers are fueling this run, but the Mets are a .500 ball club smack in the middle of the National League Wild Card race. Against all odds, it's starting to feel like we could get postseason baseball in Queens.
That said, we are talking about the Mets, a team plagued by perpetual misfortune and an appetite for disappointment. It would be classic Mets to get the fandom's hopes up, only to fall apart down the stretch after new management fumbles the trade deadline.
Before we even get there, however, the Mets need to avoid the cruel hand of fate. New York is no stranger to bad luck, and bad luck appeared to take a shot at outfielder Brandon Nimmo in the early hours of Monday morning.
In a truly shocking and uncommon development, Nimmo injured his head... in his hotel room. Here's the rundown, courtesy of New York Post scribe Mike Puma.
"The Mets outfielder had gotten up to use the bathroom around 5:15 a.m. and after feeling a leg cramp arose quickly from the toilet. Nimmo walked to the sink for a drink of water, and fainted."
Thankfully, despite the scare, Nimmo is okay. He is expected back as soon as Tuesday after missing Monday's series opener against the Washington Nationals.
Nimmo woke up on the floor with a bloody head, confused. That would freak anybody out. After spending a large portion of Monday receiving tests at the hospital, Nimmo appears to have the medical all-clear. As doctors told him, "[this happens] a lot more than you think."
The Mets' No. 2 hitter attempted to explain the sequence of events and what may have caused his sudden collapse to reporters.
"When I got the cramp it probably spiked my blood pressure and got me up. And then when I was not feeling well I started to get a little bit anxious, ‘OK, now what do I do? Where do I need to go,’ and all those kinds of things start entering the mind."
New York cannot afford to lose Nimmo's bat in the heart of the lineup. He has struggled a bit this season relative to his lofty standards, slashing .247/.367/.448 through 288 AB. Even with middling contact numbers, however, Nimmo is driving in runs (50 RBI) and hitting for power (13 HR). He is still somebody who pitchers respect.
This whole Mets run, as with any Mets run, feels incredibly fragile. There's plenty to sustain hope for the fanbase, but New York cannot afford a bad break. They narrowly avoided one here.