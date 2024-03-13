Fansided

March Madness TV schedule, announcers & more: How to watch with and without cable

March Madness is set to tip off with the First Four on March 19. How do you watch the NCAA Tournament?

By Mike Phillips

Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte / Isaiah Vazquez/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is set to begin over the next week and America will experience another round of bracket fever. The addition of the First Four to the proceedings in 2011 means the first week of March Madness stretches over six days, providing plenty of opportunities to watch college basketball's signature event.

What is the TV schedule for March Madness and who will be calling all the games? Read on to find out all you need to know about the schedule, broadcasters and more.

March Madness TV Schedule

The official broadcast schedule is out for the tournament and here's a breakdown of how to watch each game on TV.

Date

Time

Round

Network

3/19-3/20

6:30 p.m. ET

First Four

TruTV

3/21-3/22

12:00 p.m. ET

First Round

CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV

3/23-3/24

12:00 p.m. ET

Second Round

CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV

3/28-3/29

7:00 p.m. ET

Sweet 16

CBS/TBS

3/30

6:00 p.m. ET

Elite Eight

TBS

3/31

2:00 p.m. ET

Elite Eight

CBS

4/6

6:00 p.m. ET

Final Four

TBS

4/8

9:00 p.m. ET

National Championship

TBS

Since this is an even year, TBS will handle the broadcast of both the Final Four and the National Championship game from Phoenix. The first weekend features the traditional split between CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV while CBS and TBS split the second weekend, with TBS getting exclusive coverage of the Elite Eight on Saturday night while CBS closes out its coverage on Easter Sunday.

March Madness Streaming Coverage

The NCAA's official March Madness Live app is a convenient way for fans without cable to watch tournament games on mobile devices. For those who don't have the app, Paramount+ will carry all of the games broadcast on CBS while Max's B/R Sports Add-On will carry games from the other networks.

March Madness Broadcast Teams

With Jim Nantz retiring after last year's Final Four, Ian Eagle is moving up to be the new voice of the Final Four. Eagle will work with the rest of last year's top crew, which featured analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill as well as sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. The rest of the broadcast teams are as follows.

  • Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce
  • Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Andy Katz
  • Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn
  • Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel and Lauren Shehadi
  • Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein
  • Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson and AJ Ross
  • Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson

Eagle's crew, along with the teams headed by Anderson, Harlan and Catalon will each call one of the regionals during the second weekend. The other four crews will only work at a pod during the first weekend.

manual

Home/March Madness