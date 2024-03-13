March Madness TV schedule, announcers & more: How to watch with and without cable
March Madness is set to tip off with the First Four on March 19. How do you watch the NCAA Tournament?
The 2024 NCAA Tournament is set to begin over the next week and America will experience another round of bracket fever. The addition of the First Four to the proceedings in 2011 means the first week of March Madness stretches over six days, providing plenty of opportunities to watch college basketball's signature event.
What is the TV schedule for March Madness and who will be calling all the games? Read on to find out all you need to know about the schedule, broadcasters and more.
March Madness TV Schedule
The official broadcast schedule is out for the tournament and here's a breakdown of how to watch each game on TV.
Date
Time
Round
Network
3/19-3/20
6:30 p.m. ET
First Four
TruTV
3/21-3/22
12:00 p.m. ET
First Round
CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV
3/23-3/24
12:00 p.m. ET
Second Round
CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV
3/28-3/29
7:00 p.m. ET
Sweet 16
CBS/TBS
3/30
6:00 p.m. ET
Elite Eight
TBS
3/31
2:00 p.m. ET
Elite Eight
CBS
4/6
6:00 p.m. ET
Final Four
TBS
4/8
9:00 p.m. ET
National Championship
TBS
Since this is an even year, TBS will handle the broadcast of both the Final Four and the National Championship game from Phoenix. The first weekend features the traditional split between CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV while CBS and TBS split the second weekend, with TBS getting exclusive coverage of the Elite Eight on Saturday night while CBS closes out its coverage on Easter Sunday.
March Madness Streaming Coverage
The NCAA's official March Madness Live app is a convenient way for fans without cable to watch tournament games on mobile devices. For those who don't have the app, Paramount+ will carry all of the games broadcast on CBS while Max's B/R Sports Add-On will carry games from the other networks.
March Madness Broadcast Teams
With Jim Nantz retiring after last year's Final Four, Ian Eagle is moving up to be the new voice of the Final Four. Eagle will work with the rest of last year's top crew, which featured analysts Bill Raftery and Grant Hill as well as sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. The rest of the broadcast teams are as follows.
- Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce
- Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Andy Katz
- Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas and Evan Washburn
- Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel and Lauren Shehadi
- Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein
- Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson and AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood and Dana Jacobson
Eagle's crew, along with the teams headed by Anderson, Harlan and Catalon will each call one of the regionals during the second weekend. The other four crews will only work at a pod during the first weekend.