March Madness: Where is James Madison University?
The best athletic program in the Commonwealth of Virginia has to be over at James Madison.
By John Buhler
For those of us who follow the college football game closely, to even casually, you have probably heard of James Madison. The Dukes were a traditional power at the FCS level and have done a remarkable job since transitioning to FBS only a few years ago. They are a force to be reckoned in the Sun Belt, not only on the gridiron, but also on the hardwood. Yes, their men's basketball team is fire!
This has been quite the year for James Madison Dukes athletics. The football team helped do away with another stupid rule issued out by the NCAA. Just because you move up doesn't mean you should be denied going to a bowl game if you're eligible. JMU and Jacksonville State were more than good enough to merit bowl game inclusion, despite moving up only recently. But what about hoops?
Yes, the James Madison men's college basketball team is a hoot and a half already. The Dukes are currently 32-3 on the season, having won the Sun Belt and getting into the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12 seed. Since No. 12 seeds beat No. 5 seeds all the time, it was only fitting that the No. 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers bit the dust to the Dukes at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the Round of 64.
So while we know James Madison University is a college athletics powerhouse, where is it located?
That would be none other than Harrisonburg, Virginia. What else do you need to know about JMU?
Amid the utter madness of March, somebody associated with Duke will be advancing to the Sweet 16 on Sunday afternoon. That is because No. 12 James Madison will take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils in their Round of 64 game at the Barclays Center. The Blue Devils had very little issue with the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts in their first-round game. This one will be all about the Sweet 16 and its glory!
So what about the university itself? Well, it was founded in 1908 as The State Normal and Industrial School for Women. It would then become known as Madison College in 1938, named after the fourth President of the United States of America James Madison, whose Montpelier estate was located in nearby Orange, Virginia. Then in 1977, the university would be renamed to James Madison University.
As it stands now, James Madison is a public university in the Commonwealth of Virginia with about 24,000 students. It has everything you could want for a decently-sized university in a small city setting. Many of its students hail from either the commonwealth itself or from the more northeast region of the United States. Of course, you have heard of JMU these days because of its athletics.
The further JMU goes in the NCAA Tournament, the more and more its brand recognition will attain.