Marcus Mariota’s jersey number will mirror chances of starting for Commanders
New Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota is making NFL history with his unique jersey number choice, simultaneously conveying his chances of starting for his new team with his decision.
By Lior Lampert
Previously taken with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Marcus Mariota spent his first five years as a pro there. But he is now set to play for his first fourth team in five seasons after signing a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders worth “up to” $10 million.
However, Mariota will presumably be the backup signal-caller for whoever the Commanders choose with the second pick in the 2024 draft, making his $6 million base salary a steep price for someone who will be a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option.
Whether it be Jayden Daniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina), or J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Mariota shouldn’t see the field much next season, or at all for that matter. Perhaps he is aware of this if his jersey number decision is any indication.
Marcus Mariota to wear No. 0 for Commanders, illustrating his chances of starting
Mariota will don the No. 0 on his Commanders uniform this upcoming season, marking the first time in NFL history that a quarterback will do so.
Aside from his lone campaign with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, when he wore No. 1, Mariota has rocked the No. 8 throughout his career (which he had done dating back to his college days at Oregon but Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. sports). So why did he suddenly choose zero?
Mariota was afforded a chance to rejuvenate his career with the Falcons during his one season with the team but failed to seize the opportunity, averaging 170.7 passing yards per game with a 5-8 record across 13 starts before being benched in favor of 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder, essentially shutting the door on him being an NFL starting quarterback.
After that, he landed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, where he attempted only 23 passes in three appearances before taking his talents to an NFC East rival in Washington this offseason, making NFL history with his jersey choice.