Marcus Stroman addresses dugout blowup at Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge’s aside
The New York Yankees were in free fall going into Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The last thing a team in freefall needs is frustrations to boil over on the diamond or in the dugout. But sometimes, it all works out for the best.
In the fifth inning, Marcus Stroman let his frustration out after Gleyber Torres wasn't quick enough to turn a double play. He yelled at his teammate and was soon replaced.
Later, Aaron Judge seemed to talk Stroman down in the dugout.
The Yankees, having lost nine of their last 11 games, looked headed for more disaster with cracks forming within the squad. Instead, they beat the Blue Jays by scoring the most runs they've had all season: 16.
After the game, Stroman explained where his head was at.
"This game can definitely have a lot of raw emotion come out," Stroman said. "I'm very passionate. I care about winning for this team, for this city."
The pitcher said that he "checked in" with everyone he needed to check in with.
As for that Judge conversation, Stroman said it wasn't really even about Torres or the double-play ball. Judge was expressing how he could have handled the single to open the inning better. The conversation may have been more complex than that, but that's for Stroman and Judge to say.
Wherever it came from, the Yankees found a spark. Ending the fifth inning trailing 3-1, New York drove in 15 runs with Juan Soto and Torres hitting home runs in the sixth.
Stroman's emotions can have teams walking a tightrope. This time, that explosion of frustration didn't do any harm. If anything, it woke the Yankees up for the first time in a couple of weeks.
New York can't afford for this to be a false dawn. Once boasting the best record in baseball, the Orioles have caught up to take the leadin the AL East and the Guardians now own the best record in the American League.