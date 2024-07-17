Marcus Stroman has savage response to MLB All-Star Game's biggest problem
By Curt Bishop
It's safe to say that the MLB All-Star Game uniforms were a complete disaster this year. Major League Baseball has made a huge mistake by switching away from team uniforms and going with their own designs and color schemes. The past two years, MLB has gone with jerseys that read 'American League' or 'National League' on the front with a patch for each team's logo.
MLB would be best served going back to having players wear their team uniforms for the All-Star Game, as without those uniforms, the experience is quite different and not for the better. When Bleacher Report posted a photo of the American League's uniforms and asked what fans thought about them, New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman volunteered to fix them himself.
Marcus Stroman volunteers to fix All-Star uniforms for 2025
For the past two seasons, MLB has made a mistake by not going with team uniforms for the All-Star Game, but they took it a step too far this year with the designs and color schemes. The colors just don't blend well together and the designs are sloppy. Stroman even agrees.
It's clear that nobody is terribly impressed by the All-Star uniforms. The popular consensus is that the league should go back to team uniforms. But Stroman may have some good ideas for how to design next year's uniforms, and it'd be wise for MLB to listen to him and hear what he has to say about how to make them better.
It's no secret that there need to be significant improvements made to the jerseys. The easy way would be to go back to regular team uniforms. Perhaps a patch or two commemorating the All-Star Game and the experience could be designed and placed on the jerseys. Stroman could look to help out with that.
It would be interesting to see what the veteran right-hander could come up with. But it's clear that whatever his ideas are would be much better than what we've gotten the past two seasons. These changes were simply made for the sake of doing something different, not because they were actually needed. Fortunately, the league appears to have gotten the memo about how bad the jerseys actually turned out.
"I'm aware of the sentiment," Commissioner Rob Manfred said.