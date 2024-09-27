Mark Andrews isn't sweating lack of targets in Ravens passing game
By Quinn Everts
Six catches in a game has been a normal occurance for Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews over the past few years. But through three games in 2024, Andrews has caught the ball six times total for just 65 yards and zero touchdowns. His fellow TE in Baltimore, Isaiah Likely, has twelve catches through three games for 141 yards and one touchdown. But Andrews, who has made three Pro Bowls and one All-NFL team, isn't overly concerned about his sluggish start to the season.
"You know, obviously I want the ball. I want to be able to help this team win," Andrews told baltimoreravens.com. "But it's just knowing that your time will come and just keep going."
Andrews has averaged over 50 receiving yards per game in each of the past five seasons, including 80.1 yards per contest in 2021, the year he was selected as an All-Pro. In 2024, Andrews is averaging just 21.7 yards per game. Still, the star TE isn't panicking.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews isn't concerned about slow start to 2024 season
"I feel great. I think you saw in the film, you see the way I'm moving. I think I'm doing a lot of things better than I ever have," Andrews said. "And, yeah, you know, it's different. We've got a different team, but I still feel incredibly good and fast and strong. And I'm the same player I've always been. It's just balls haven't come my way."
Baltimore's star quarterback Lamar Jackson has always loved finding his star tight end, and Andrews has been top three on the team in targets each of the past six seasons. In 2024, Jackson is spreading the ball around to numerous targets — led by Zay Flowers with 25 targets — and Andrews hasn't been a big part that plan yet, entering week 4 with only eight targets on the season. Baltimore also added Derrick Henry in the offseason, and he and Lamar Jackson have already combined for 91 rushing attempts through three games.
Andrews isn't the only notable tight end who came out of the gates a little sluggishly. Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has barely been part of Kansis Caty's offense (eight catches, 69 yards) and Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (eight catches, 94 yards) hasn't found the same chemistry he and Detroit quarterback Jared Goff showed last year in LaPorta's fabulous rookie season. So Andrews isn't alone in his rough start — he's actually got some great company.