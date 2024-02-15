Marquez Valdes-Scantling offers any help needed to Chiefs parade shooting victims
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reached out on Twitter looking to help the children who were among the victims of the shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.
By Scott Rogust
What was supposed to be a day of celebration turned into a day of tragedy. At the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 58 parade at Union Station, over 20 people were shot by multiple armed individuals. Sadly, as of this writing, one victim are confirmed dead.
Others are being treated at local hospitals as a result of the shooting. Lisa Augustine, the senior manager of media relations for Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, confirmed that 12 patients from the rally are being treated. 11 of those patients are children, nine of whom were being treated for gunshot wounds.
Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling responded to NFL Network's James Palmer's tweet that featured Augustine's comments, and said that he would like to get into contact with the children at the hospital and their families to help them out and to give them "some stuff from the team to help with the recovery."
Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok. But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery," wrote Valdes-Scantling.
A generous act by Valdes-Scantling.
Albert Breer of The MMQB noted that Chiefs players "were unbelievable calming panicked kids down." Breer mentioned offensive guard Trey Smith, center Austin Reiter, and quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Chris Oladukun "all rallied" to help out. Breer notes that Smith went up to an upset child, gave them the team's WWE Championship belt, and sat with them until they calmed down.
As for the children at Children's Mercy Hospital, senior vice president of nursing Stephanie Meyer revealed that all patients are expected to make a full recovery, including the 11 children. The children being treated at the hospital were 5 to 16 years old.
Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves revealed in a press conference that three people have been detained and taken into custody as part of their investigation.
Ross Grundyson, Kansas City fire chief, said that eight victims had "immediately life-threatening" injuries, seven had "life-threatening" injuries, and six had "minor" injuries.
We will keep you updated with any further information regarding the developing and harrowing situation in Kansas City. You can follow updates at this link.