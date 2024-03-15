Marquise "Hollywood" Brown reveals Andy Reid played an integral role in Chiefs signing
Andy Reid proved to be more than just a head coach as he played a big role in getting Marquise Brown to sign with the Chiefs.
Heading into the offseason, it was clear as day that the Kansas City Chiefs had to address their wide receiver room. Yes, they just won their second Super Bowl in as many years, but they did so in spite of their receivers.
Rashee Rice was great in his rookie year, but he's just about all they had. It took a lot of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce magic for Kansas City to muster up enough offense.
A couple of days in free agency went by without a single wide receiver acquisition. There was no reason to assume that Kansas City would do nothing there, but the question of how good the receiver addition would be was a real one after days of waiting. Turns out, the Chiefs were quiet on that front because Andy Reid was busy recruiting. The Chiefs signed Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a one-year deal to help bolster that receiver room.
Turns out, Andy Reid is as good of a recruiter as he is a coach
Patrick Mahomes isn't the only member of the Chiefs with the ability to recruit. Reid appeared to want Hollywood and got him aboard, as the wide receiver shared in an Instagram post. Reid being interested enough to recruit should terrify the rest of the league. One of the greatest offensive minds we've ever seen had his eyes set on the talented wideout and will presumably get the most out of him.
It's been an up-and-down five-year career thus far for Hollywood Brown who had a 1,000-yard season back in 2021 with the Ravens and doesn't have more than 769 receiving yards in any other year.
This past season was arguably his least-productive in the NFL, recording 51 receptions for a career-low 574 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for the Arizona Cardinals. The 26-year-old has missed some time over the course of his career due to injury, but when healthy, he's proven he can be dynamic. Brown adds a speed element to the Chiefs offense that will not be fun for opposing defenses to face.
There is still more work to do for the Chiefs in their wide receiver room, but Brown makes them a whole lot better in that regard. They have Andy Reid to thank for that.