Marvin Harrison Jr.'s freakish combine measurements line up nicely with NFL superstars
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. won't take part in drills at the NFL Combine, but he did receive some official measurements.
By Mark Powell
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not take part in most of the NFL Combine experience, but he did get his official measurements on Thursday afternoon.
Harrison Jr. has little to prove to NFL scouts that he's among the best wide receivers in this class. Malik Nabors is the only wideout who has an argument that he should be WR1 rather than Harrison Jr.
While the numbers themselves may not register as otherworldly, Harrison Jr. has always been considered a physical freak of nature. As his tape suggests, Harrison Jr. will be an asset to any organization which drafts him.
Harrison Jr. is in Indianapolis to meet with teams, but will not run any drills. This is a common trend for top players in the draft class, as Caleb Williams won't showcase his talent either. Harrison Jr. could still run and catch balls at his Pro Day, should he wish.
Who does Marvin Harrison Jr. compare to based on his NFL Combine measurements?
It's tough to tell much about a professional football player based solely on his size, but given what we have seen from Harrison Jr. on the field, he compares favorably to the likes of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave measurements-wise. All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson measured in three inches shorter than Harrison Jr., but had similarly-sized hands and arms.
Harrison Jr. still hasn't hired an agent, and he's expected to continue working out with Ohio State strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti in the pre-draft process. He had little to gain by working out at the combine, and much to lose had anything not gone according to plan or worse.
The former Buckeyes star has been mocked as early as the Patriots at No. 3, or the Cardinals at No. 4. He could also be a target for the Chicago Bears should they trade back from the No. 1 overall spot.