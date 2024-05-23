An unfathomable Cubs-A's trade for Mason Miller that includes Pete Crow-Armstrong
The Oakland A's closer Mason Miller will undoubtably continue to be one of the hottest names on the trade block this season. The A's may not be eager to move the 25-year-old, just because of his pure dominance and the team control in his contract, but somebody may offer a deal they can't refuse.
Mason Miller has taken the baseball world by storm in 2024, with an alternate camera angle recently adding to his dominant, unhittable aura.
To acquire a guy that's dominated like Miller, it would absolutely cost at least a top 100 prospect in baseball. The Chicago Cubs have already been rumored to be interested in the closer, but they might be willing to part ways with a seemingly untouchable prospect to acquire Miller.
An unlikely Cubs-A's deal that sends Pete Crow-Armstrong to Oakland for Mason Miller
Now, let's get something straight. There are no rumors of this deal being talked about or discussed. This is purely a hypothetical.
Just seeing this deal on paper seems crazy. Would the Cubs even consider this? Who knows. They very well could hang up the phone at the mention of Crow-Armstrong's name.
Or they could listen. And negotiate. And make a deal for the most dominant closer in baseball.
For the A's, this trade is a no brainer. They're likely going to trade Miller, either being this year or a few years down the road. His ability will be wasted on the rebuilding Athletics team and they know that. They're going to deal him for a package of prospects, the sooner, the better. If they can grab a huge name like Pete Crow-Armstrong, they will take the deal without hesitation.
The Cubs would hesitate. PCA is a cornerstone of their outfield for the next decade. But he might be able to be replaced easier than the Cubs could replicate the dominance of Miller. Two of Chicago's best four prospects are outfielder (Kevin Alcantara and Owen Caissie).
Would this deal ever come to fruition? We don't know. Is it a possibility? I would say the odds are greater than 0%, yes.
Adding Miller to a bullpen that already has Hector Neris and Mark Leiter would almost seem unfair. When these two teams do discuss a Miller deal, which they absolutely will discuss, it'll be interesting to know which Cubs prospects were mentioned and who was off the table.