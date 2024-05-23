An Orioles-A's trade to save Baltimore for Craig Kimbrel once and for all
Last year, the Baltimore Orioles had one of the best closers in the entire game of baseball, Felix Bautista. Bautista would suffer an elbow injury at the tail end of last season and undergo the daunting Tommy John Surgery.
Replacing him would be the legendary Craig Kimbrel. But Kimbrel hasn't been as dominant as Bautista was. He's currently 9 for 12 on save opportunities this year. It's tough to be as dominant as Bautista was last season, but the A's closer Mason Miller has been that dominant.
And the Orioles need to look into making a huge trade to acquire him. They have the deepest farm system in baseball and adding Miller would give them one of the best bullpen 1-2 punches in MLB history when Bautista returns. They could truly shorten baseball down to 7 inning games with Bautista and Miller throwing the 8th and 9th innings.
A huge Orioles-A's trade that sends Mason Miller back east to Baltimore
To acquire an arm like Miller, it would take a top 100 prospect, without a doubt. Luckily for the O's, they have four of these.
The Orioles would likely include a package of Coby Mayo and Dylan Beavers to acquire Mason Miller from the Athletics.
Mayo, the 20th ranked prospect in the game of baseball, would headline the deal. But, with the depth in the Orioles farm system, they can afford to lose this corner infielder. They have Jordan Westburg, Gunnar Henderson, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday and Samuel Bassalo ahead of Mayo in their infield.
As for Beavers, the Orioles still have multiple outfielders ranked better than their seventh-ranked prospect, Dylan Beavers. Connor Norby, Enrique Bradfield and Heston Kjerstad are all higher ranked outfield prospects in the O's farm system.
The true depth of the Orioles farm system allows them to pay a bit more than most teams could even offer in exchange for Miller. They might be losing out on value in this deal, but they would be trading expendable players in exchange for a controllable, dominant closer that has the ability to shorten games for the next decade in Baltimore.
For the A's, this is a deal they couldn't refuse. Beavers would cement himself in their top five prospects and Mayo would slot in as the top prospect in their entire organization. The A's desperately need to rebuild their farm system and there isn't a better trade partner than the Orioles if that's the goal.