Mason Rudolph finds new home after being spurned by Steelers
Mason Rudolph is the newest Tennessee Titan after not being re-signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite finishing toward the bottom of the league in both yards and points per game, the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to make it to the playoffs. It wasn't pretty, but thanks to strong defensive play and the heroics of Mason Rudolph, they were in. They were outclassed by Buffalo in the Wild Card Round, but it was impressive to see Mike Tomlin's Steelers get in.
The Steelers were able to get into the playoffs despite anemic quarterback play for much of the season. Kenny Pickett continued to show that he is not the guy, and Mitchell Trubisky didn't play any better. Rudolph was the only one to show up.
Despite Rudolph's heroics, the Steelers went in another direction, signing Russell Wilson to presumably take over as their starter. He'll at the very least compete with Pickett for the job. Wilson signing with the Steelers felt like Rudolph's nail in the coffin when it came to a reunion with the Steelers, and now the veteran has reportedly signed with the Tennessee Titans according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Mason Rudolph lands with Titans after being spurned by Steelers
Rudolph had played his way to at the very least earn a chance to compete for a starting job, and that's exactly what he'll do in Tennessee. Rudolph will join a quarterbacks room featuring Will Levis and Malik Willis.
The Titans aren't littered with talent especially with Derrick Henry departing, but all Rudolph really wants is a chance. That's what Tennessee is giving him, and what Pittsburgh wasn't going to after signing Wilson.
Rudolph only appeared in four games for the Steelers (three starts) but played extremely well for them down the stretch, completing 74.3% of his passes for 719 yards and three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions. He led the Steelers to three straight wins to finish out their season after things looked incredibly bleak.
Rudolph only has 13 NFL starts over his four-year career, but he showed enough down the stretch to earn this opportunity. Let's hope he can make the most of it.