Masters weather forecast 2024: Will rain delay the start at Augusta?
The Masters is arguably the seminal golf tournament on the calendar. Every April, the trip to Augusta National Golf Club offers the excitement of the first major championship of the year, but also to see one of the best courses, see the best players in the world -- including returning players from LIV Golf -- and to take in the history.
But this is northern Georgia in April. That means that weather can often play a factor in The Masters. Thunderstorms and wind are always in play in the area, and that can obviously have some effects on the golf at hand. It's something we saw in 2023 for the tournament when rain and wind caused multiple delays, a crammed weekend, and some wild finishes.
If you've been paying attention leading up to The Masters 2024, rain and storms are expected to be a factor again according to the forecast. But what exactly is the weather going to be like at Augusta National? Let's take a look at the day-by-day forecast.
Augusta weather forecast for Thursday at The Masters
As has been noted many times to this point, the weather on Thursday could be problematic for a regular start to The Masters. The forecast calls for rain throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning with thunderstorms and heavy winds -- 15-25 mph blowing consistently with strong gusts into the 30-40 mph range.
Because of this, Augusta National Golf Club sent out an announcement on Wednesday night that gate openings are delayed, which puts a delay in the first round of the tournament in question. They have said they will update fans by 5 a.m. ET on Thursday.
The good news, however, is that we shouldn't lose the whole day of play at The Masters. The thunderstorms are forecasted to subside around 12-1 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon and, with reports of dry conditions early this week, the course should be playable to get some golf in and get the tournament started with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies, albeit with 10-20 mph winds, throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
Augusta weather forecast for Friday at The Masters
The best news for the weather at The Masters is that it seems that Thursday is the only problematic day. Friday's weather is forecasted to be sunny with a high of 72 degrees and a low of 49 degrees for the day. The wind will continue to be a factor with consistent 10-20 mph winds in the forecast throughout what should be the second round and, if we factor in some of the potential Thursday delays, the end of the first round as well.
Augusta weather forecast for Saturday at The Masters
After the first two days and hopefully the full first two rounds, things are going to be on fire for the weekend at Augusta National. The forecast for Saturday is calling for temperatures to reach a high of 78 degrees on Moving Day at The Masters and the wind should be dying down with pedestrian 5-10 mph winds blowing throughout the day. These conditions should also start to dry out the course to continue creating the challenge for the players.
Augusta weather forecast for Sunday at The Masters
For as beautiful as Saturday should be, Sunday could be even better. We're expected to see a high of 85 degrees on Sunday for the final round of The Masters with the same 5-10 mph winds that we saw the previous day, according to the forecast. Again, the course should be dried out by this point and really create a beautiful scene and great day to hand out another Green Jacket.