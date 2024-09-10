Matt LaFleur is putting Jordan Love’s future at risk, and Packers need to step in
Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose a hard-fought game to begin their season, but they lost their star quarterback, Jordan Love, to a knee injury. They avoided the worst, but Love was still given a 3-to-6-week timeline with his injury.
Despite the lengthy timeline, Love was not placed on IR, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur seemed to leave open the possibility of him playing in their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Boy, wouldn't that be something?
LaFleur even entertaining the possibility of Love playing on Sunday suggests two things. First, he has little to no faith in backup Malik Willis. Second, he's willing to risk putting Love out there before he's even close to 100 percent to try and win now without a single regard for the potential consequences. LaFleur should really reconsider that approach.
Packers need to ensure Matt LaFleur doesn't put Jordan Love's future at risk
Losing your franchise quarterback for 3-to-6 weeks is really difficult to come back from, and could prove to be a knockout blow for a Packers team trying to make another postseason run. Even with that being said, even considering playing Love in Sunday's game would be a mistake.
The Packers just signed Love this past offseason to a massive four-year extension, making him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. They committed to Love not only leading their team now, but made him their franchise player for the future, and rightfully so.
Love avoided the worst and was diagnosed with an MCL sprain, but what if, by playing too early, that injury worsens? Or what if, by playing too early, Love tries to gut through pain by doing things he should not be doing resulting in poor play down the line?
Having to turn to Willis is far from ideal, but why trade for him if you were uncomfortable committing to him? Love returning early would be great, but only if he's fully healthy. Returning just nine days after suffering a 3-to-6-week injury feels like the Packers would be asking for Love to suffer an injury that will inevitably sideline him for even longer.
There's an understandable temptation for Love and the Packers to have the star quarterback play. The team needs him if they want to go anywhere this season. Still, it's in the best interest of Love and the franchise to sit him down for a couple of weeks and let his injury heal.