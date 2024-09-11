Matt LaFleur still won't close the door on putting Jordan Love's health at risk
There's quite literally nothing more valuable to an NFL team and its' front office than the organization's franchise quarterback. A true franchise quarterback doesn't come around very often. I'm not talking about the players like Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones who are being paid like franchise quarterbacks. I'm talking about the Lamar Jackson's, Patrick Mahomes', and Jordan Love's of the league.
And with these players, their health is typically the number one priority. Remember, the best ability is availability. We have seen players like Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck and many others see their careers cut short due to injuries. So, when a franchise player is hurt, coaches and training staffs typically don't mess around with their health. They let them heal up before they send their franchise guy back out on the field.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur must not have gotten that memo though.
Matt LaFleur leaves the door open for Jordan Love to play this week against the Colts
LaFleur's franchise QB, Jordan Love, saw his season flash before his eyes when he was awkwardly taken to the ground at the end of the Packers-Eagles matchup in Week 1. Upon review of the film, Love's knee appeared to pop and many speculated a ligament tear and an end to his season.
After the scans and testing, it was revealed that Love has a sprained MCL in his knee, usually carrying a recovery time of three to six weeks. With Love being the heart of the Packers and the most important piece of their future, many anticipated it would be on the longer end of the recovery timetable, just to be safe.
But LaFleur hasn't ruled out the idea of Love playing this week, just one week after the injury.
I'm not sure if this is just competitive gamesmanship from LaFleur or not. Maybe he's just trying to keep the Colts guessing and screw with the preparation heading into the week. Or maybe he's serious. Maybe there is a chance that Love gets cleared and if he does, LaFleur very well might play him.
This kind of decision would put Love's health at an incredible risk. He would likely be lacking in power and mobility while also having a very increased risk of injury. LaFleur has always been a madman as a head coach, but this would take things to another level.
The smart idea, no matter if he is cleared or not, would be to let his knee fully heal before sending him back out there. But only time will tell what the Packers will do.