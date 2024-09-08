Packers rumors: Jordan Love injury timeline, obvious replacement, Willis concern
Packers Rumors: All the fallout from Week 1 and Jordan Love's injury
The Green Bay Packers suffered the first major regular-season injury in 2024, as quarterback Jordan Love went down with what looked to be a serious lower-body injury. Love suffered a Grade 1/2 MCL sprain, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, which is expected to sideline him for the foreseeable future. In the meantime, the Packers will turn to the newly-acquired Malik Willis to run their offense, and Sean Clifford should be activated off the practice squad momentarily.
To make matters worse, Green Bay lost their season-opening game to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil in close fashion despite multiple turnovers from Jalen Hurts at the quarterback position. The Packers division is top-heavy, with the Lions as NFC North favorites and reigning champs. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are teams in transition, so there is a chance the Packers could stay alive as they await Love's return.
When will Jordan Love return for the Packers?
The initial prognosis for Love's MCL sprain is 3-6 weeks, but that can vary based on his own recovery timeline. The Packers schedule does include a few toss-ups in the meantime, which should help them earn a few wins without their starting quarterback.
Week
Opponent
Week 2
Indianapolis Colts
Week 3
Tennessee Titans
Week 4
Minnesota Vikings
Week 5
Los Angeles Rams
Week 6
Arizona Cardinals
Week 7
Houston Texans
Assuming Love misses the full six weeks -- which would be a surprise -- Green Bay has some winnable games on their schedule including matchups with non-playoff teams from 2023 like the Colts, Titans, Vikings and Cardinals. If the Packers can go 3-3 in six weeks without Love, they will consider that a small victory in what could turn out to be a long season.
The NFC is as wide open as it's ever been. A late-season run from Green Bay led to a postseason win in Dallas few saw coming. The Packers can put themselves in position to repeat that performance by winning without their leader on offense.
The Packers could sign another quarterback to replace Jordan Love
While it's highly unlikely the Packers sign another quarterback without giving Malik Willis a chance, another longtime Titans signal-caller would be their best bet should the Liberty product struggle. Ryan Tannehill remains a free agent, and while he's not the Pro Bowl-caliber passer he once was, he can still run an offense and won't turn the ball over. That is more than Willis can offer in most cases, though he is an explosive player.
If Willis struggles early -- which there is a non-zero chance that happens -- Tannehill is next man up, rather than turning the keys back over to Sean Clifford. Tannehill is at a disadvantage in that he'd have to learn Green Bay's system rather quickly. Yet, as we saw just last season with Josh Dobbs in Minnesota, some quarterbacks can handle change rather quickly. Tannehill has been around the block a few teams. If he can handle the pressure of an AFC Championship Game, a couple of September or October games against non-playoff teams won't concern him.
At his age, Tannehill only wants to return for the perfect opportunity. Much like Joe Flacco last season, who eventually signed with the Browns and made the playoffs, Tannehill wants one more run at glory. The Packers flaw in this sense is that Love is expected to return in just over a month. Is that enough playing time for the cagey veteran?
Packers don't have a lot of confidence in Malik Willis
The Packers will turn the keys over to Malik Willis, whether he is ready or not. Willis certainly didn't look ready in 2023 when he got an opportunity, though he reportedly made a lot of progress this offseason and in training camp. Green Bay liked what they saw enough to make Willis their backup quarterback to Love, and a developmental project at best. Suddenly, that project will be forced into action.
"I think that was one thing this preseason -- as we track guys through the early stages of their career -- the one thing we saw, particularly with this new coaching staff in Tennessee, is how much he progressed within the offense playing from the pocket and making plays that way," Brian Gutekunst said when the Packers traded for Willis.
As long as the Packers don't ask Willis to do too much, he should be fine within the confines of their offense. He's an explosive player who has impressed NFL scouts in the past. However, one quote in particular from Gutekunst should concern fans going into his likely debut with the team.
"Again, this will be new for him, and obviously the quarterback position, it'll take a little bit of time. But at the same time, just really excited about where his progression has taken him thus far and where he'll go, particularly under our group," Gutekunst said.
Uh...yay? Green Bay isn't playing on borrowed time, and if they hope to compete for an NFC Wild Card spot, they must take advantage of otherwise easy games on their schedule, with or without Love.
Expect a heavy dose of Josh Jacobs and the run game next week against Indianapolis. Thankfully, Willis can play his own part in that, as he accumulated over 2,000 yards rushing in four years at Liberty.