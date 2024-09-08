4 trades Packers should’ve made for better Jordan Love backup plans than Malik Willis
By Lior Lampert
The Green Bay Packers avoided the worst-case scenario with quarterback Jordan Love's injury update, though it's also not the best outcome.
After initial fears of a possible season-ending injury, Love has been diagnosed with a left MCL sprain. Green Bay's franchise passer is facing a three-to-six-week recovery timetable, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero added that there's "optimism" Love "could return sooner than later," depending on the results of a second medical opinion. Nonetheless, the Packers presumably anticipate being without the standout gunslinger for multiple games.
In Love's stead, Malik Willis or Sean Clifford are the Packers' potential alternatives, barring any external additions. Neither are particularly inspiring choices, to put it kindly. Green Bay acquired the former on August 26th via trade with the Tennessee Titans, but he's unproven and not ready to keep the ship afloat.
However, Willis wasn't the only option at Green Bay's disposal. Several teams were shopping viable quarterbacks that would have been of use now.
4. Davis Mills, Houston Texans
Before C.J. Stroud entered the mix, Houston Texans fans were convincing themselves Davis Mills could be their long-term quarterback.
Mills recently signed a contract extension with the Texans that keeps him on Houston's payroll through 2025. The Packers could've swooped in and pursued him before that happened instead of Willis.
In 34 games (26 starts), Mills has put up solid counting stats. He's completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 5,955 yards, 35 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. But alas, his production goes unnoticed, thanks to an underwhelming win-loss record (5-19-1).
A third-round pick in 2021, Mills' draft pedigree speaks volumes. As a rookie, he showed promise. Regardless, Stroud's effectively turned him into an afterthought.
Turning 26 in October, Mills could've been a much more viable fill-in for Love than Willis. At 6-foot-4, the Stanford alum possesses an intriguing blend of size and arm talent, similar to Love (albeit to a much lesser degree).
3. Taylor Heinicke, Los Angeles Chargers
Three days after Green Bay got Willis from Tennessee, the Atlanta Falcons shipped Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Atlanta received a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick for Heinicke, which reverts to a seventh-rounder depending on his playing time (or lack thereof). Meanwhile, the Packers paid a similar price for Willis.
Heinicke is a career journeyman. Despite this, he's enjoyed some solid moments when given a chance, most notably with the Washington Commanders from 2020-22. During that three-year stint, he went 12-11-1 as a starter, posting a 64 completion percentage for 5,415 yards and a 33-to-21 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
The Falcons gave Kirk Cousins $100 million in guaranteed money and invested a top-10 selection in this year's draft on his eventual successor. So, Heinicke became expendable, and the Packers missed a prime opportunity. His experience would've been invaluable to Green Bay, giving them a veteran understudy for Love and an adult in the quarterback room.
2. Joshua Dobbs, San Francisco 49ers
Joshua Dobbs is ostensibly thrilled to be playing for the San Francisco 49ers, so it's unclear if he was ever available for the Packers. Be that as it may, the "Passtronaut" should've been on Green Bay's radar.
Dobbs captivated many last season. He began the year with the Arizona Cardinals, and they were frisky with him under center (despite their 1-7 record in his starts). His efforts got him rerouted to the Minnesota Vikings before the trade deadline.
Across 13 contests, Dobbs completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 picks. Moreover, he amassed 421 yards and six scores through the ground, averaging a healthy 5.5 yards per attempt.
Turnovers plagued Dobbs in 2023, leading to his ultimate demise and benching after a solid start to his tenure with the Vikings. Still, his electrifying dual-threat ability and some semblance of a track record would've made him an exponentially superior Love replacement than Willis.
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson/Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have arguably the deepest quarterback room in the NFL, even after cutting Tyler Huntley. Consequently, parting ways with Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston would've been feasible, and the Packers could've been a suitor.
Cleveland reportedly entertained the idea of shopping Thompson-Robinson. Nothing materialized, but perhaps the Browns never received a compelling offer.
Thompson-Robinson, a 2023 fifth-round pick, has an upside to his game. The 24-year-old boasts a fascinating combination of mobility and arm strength. While he's had limited chances to display his skill set at the pro level, his collegiate résumé is impressive enough to take a swing on.
Conversely, Winston is a seasoned vet the Browns signed to a one-year contract worth "up to" $8.7 million this offseason. In late August, rumblings surfaced that Cleveland might move him, which got quickly refuted.
Winston is a one-time Pro Bowler and former No. 1 overall pick in 2015. He may not have lived up to his lofty draft billing, but he's demonstrated he can sling the rock.
2019 marked a uniquely historic campaign for Winston in more ways than one. He joined a rarified air, becoming one of nine quarterbacks to throw for at least 5,000 yards in a season (5,109). However, his erratic play made him the founder of the league's 30-30 touchdown/interception club.
DTR and Winston (or any players mentioned above) wouldn't give Green Bay any assurances. Even so, they'd be more feasible and fun alternatives than the duo of Willis and Clifford.