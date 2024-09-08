Ideal Jordan Love replacement has previously made it clear he’d be game
The Green Bay Packers were on their way toward a frustrating season-opening loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. They had every chance to win that game, but their defense couldn't stop a nosebleed and Jordan Love was far from efficient under center.
A frustrating loss turned into the worst possible loss when Love went down with an injury with mere seconds on the clock. The Packers avoided the worst-case scenario with Love as he'll be able to return this season, but he's expected to miss at least 3-6 weeks with his knee injury.
With only 17 games in an NFL season, every win matters, especially when your team starts 0-1. The Packers had lofty expectations entering this season, but this injury puts a major damper on things.
Green Bay did trade for Malik Willis to give them some much-needed depth in their quarterback room, but is he really the solution? His brief NFL action with the Tennessee Titans was far from pretty.
With that in mind, adding an established quarterback who might be more capable when it comes to keeping this team afloat should be the path Brian Gutekunst pursues. Fortunately for him, there's one ideal option available in free agency who has already said he'd be ready if called upon. That player is Ryan Tannehill.
Packers should sign Ryan Tannehill before another team beats them to the punch
Tannehill made it abundantly clear that he's enjoying spending time with his family and is not eagerly waiting for a phone call, but if the right situation were to come about, he'd be interested in making an NFL return. The Packers feel like the kind of situation that the veteran would be down for.
Tannehill would play a major role in trying to keep this team afloat long enough so that by the time Love were to make his return from injury, they would still be in the thick of a postseason race. By the time Love does come back, Tannehill can hold the clipboard for a team that should have a decent shot at making a playoff run and even be ready to step in if anything else were to happen to Love.
The Packers have Josh Jacobs manning their backfield and have a slew of young and talented receivers who can make his job relatively easy.
While Tannehill lacks much upside, he does have 155 games and 151 starts under his belt across 12 seasons with two different teams. He led the Titans to three different postseason appearances and while he never came particularly close to winning the Super Bowl, the Titans did make the AFC Championship Game back in 2018.
When last seen in 2023 Tannehill was far from elite, but as a game manager on a team as talented as this one, there's little reason to believe that he can't be more successful than Willis, a quarterback with three NFL starts under his belt, none of which went particularly well.
With Love out, the Packers need the best possible quarterback play they can get. Tannehill is far from a game-changer, but he should be better than Willis. That alone should be enough for Gutekunst to make the call.