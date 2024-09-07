Packers quarterback depth chart: Who is Jordan Love’s backup?
During the offseason, the Green Bay Packers were critiqued for their depth at quarterback. Obviously, they have their signal caller of the future with Jordan Love. Love has been one of the best young quarterbacks in the league since taking over for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay last year. But depth is still very important because injuries are as prevalent as ever in football.
It took just one week for this depth to be tested.
In the Week 1 matchup between the Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Love stayed upright for nearly the entire game, until he was tackled awkwardly with about 10 seconds left. Close up video analysts noticed what seemed to be a pop in his knee as he went down. But, as of now, there is no official answer to what the lower leg injury is.
We won't know what's really going on until conclusive testing comes back. But, now more than ever, it's important to look at the depth in the Green Bay quarterback room.
Here's what they have at that position on their full 70 man roster (53 man active roster, 17 man practice squad):
Player
Depth Chart Position
Jordan Love (Questionable)
1st String
Malik Willis
2nd String
Sean Clifford
Practice Squad
Obviously, if healthy, the starter is Jordan Love.
Just weeks ago, the Packers made a trade to acquire young quarterback Malik Willis in exchange for late round draft capital. Willis serves as their second string quarterback and he was the guy that was plugged into the game when Love was pulled out.
Willis, a 25 year old product of Liberty University, hasn't been given much of a chance in his three year NFL career. Across his first two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, he played in just 11 games, throwing for 350 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.
Willis has good mobility and a rocket arm, but he has struggled in adjusting to the NFL. Still, he remains one of the higher potential backups in the league.
Sean Clifford, 26, has never really been given a chance in the NFL. He sat as the Packers back up for most of training camp and the preseason, but Green Bay understood that he simply couldn't go the entire season as Green Bay's second string quarterback. He's thrown just one pass in his NFL career, completing it for 37 yards last year.
The depth at the spot was an obvious concern for Green Bay, but nobody expected it to get tested this early.