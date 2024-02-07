Matt Ryan proves Falcons-Saints rivalry defines pettiness with Cam Jordan on-air sack
By John Buhler
While they may one day be future teammates in Canton, Cam Jordan and Matt Ryan played for two teams in the NFC South that absolutely hate each other. You may think your favorite's teams rivalry is something special, but it has nothing on the pettiness that emanates from when the Atlanta Falcons play the New Orleans Saints. When the schedule comes out, those dates are circled on the calendar.
With Jordan firmly on the back-nine of his illustrious career as the Saints' star pass-rusher, Ryan has begun to carve out quite the media career with CBS since retiring. Whether he is calling games or doing work in the studio, Matty Ice has a lot more personality than most people give him credit for. It will play a part in him eventually getting into Canton, which may take some time, but do the right thing.
Fate would have it, I expect Jordan will have a great career in the media whenever he is done playing. While doing a guest spot on CBS Sports ahead of Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, Jordan did not see Ryan coming with the most unathletic sack of all time. Ryan hit Jordan with a glorified hug while on-camera to knock him off his high chair. For the first time ever, Ryan got one in the sack department.
Jordan made a hall-of-fame career putting Ryan into turf, but even he can respect the blindside hit.
Even though these two teams go together like oil and water, we can appreciate this level of pettiness.
Matt Ryan brings the hammer in this on-air sack of rival Cam Jordan
When you think of the greatest players to ever play for the Saints and the Falcons over the last quarter century, the best player for each squad is obvious: Drew Brees for the Saints and Julio Jones for the Falcons. These are future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famers. Love it or hate it, argue with a wall. As for who else will be going to Canton, you'd be hard-pressed to not have Ryan and Jordan.
They played each other twice annually every year from Jordan's rookie year out of Cal in 2011 to Ryan's final year with the Falcons in 2021. We are talking about 11 years in the midst of their primes, 22 games in the best rivalry in the NFL nobody outside of the southeast likes to talk about. In a land defined by college football, even southerners can rile up the occasional animosity twice on Sundays.
I would venture to guess that Ryan would go to bat for Jordan as a future CBS teammate, should that be the network he ends up signing with when his playing career is all said and done. Wouldn't it be something if they ended up being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same year? Ryan will have to wait a few years after being eligible, so you never know. That would be so incredibly petty!
And for the sake of the only NFL rivalry I actually care about, I would not have it any other way, man.