Matthew Judon toys with Patriots fans' emotions joking about Tee Higgins signing
New England Patriots edge defender Matthew Judon has attempted to recruit players to Foxborough every offseason, and his next target is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
By Kinnu Singh
New England Patriots edge defender Matthew Judon served as the team's offseason ambassador. Every offseason, the part-time general manager has taken to social media and attempted to recruit players such as defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and wide receivers Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins.
So far, general manager Judon has been wildly unsuccessful with his recruitment pitches. That hasn't stopped him from trying, and he has his sights set on another wideout this offseason: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Matthew Judon attempts to recruit Bengals receiver Tee Higgins to Patriots
"Yall just got off the phone with [Tee Higgins]," Judon posted on social media. "He said he's walking on to the patriots. Look at god."
The Patriots had one of the worst offenses in the league last year, and ranked near the bottom of most statistical categories in 2023. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Patriots director of scouting and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf said that New England was planning on "weaponizing the offense."
The Bengals, who have been spoiled by riches at the wideout position, are unlikely to agree on a long-term contract extension with Higgins. The 25-year-old receiver was set to be a free agent before he received the franchise tag designation from the team. Higgins has reportedly requested a trade after negotiations for a long-term deal stalled. Since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins has compiled 257 catches for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns.
There have been rumors linking New England to taking an aggressive approach with the wide receiver market. The Patriots have been named in trade rumors for the Los Angeles Chargers' wide receivers, and were named as one of the leading candidates for free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
The Patriots have the most salary cap space in the league, but that doesn't mean acquiring talent will be easy. A few years ago, the best players across the league lined up at the doorstep of Gillette Stadium, clamoring for a chance to win a Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. Those days are gone. The Patriots finished with a 4-13 record in 2023, and their 2024 outlook doesn't seem much brighter.