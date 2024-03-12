NFL Rumors: Mystery team lurks for Calvin Ridley as Patriots give chase
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots have shown interested in free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but a third team could be in the mix as a dark-horse candidate.
By Kinnu Singh
When the legal tampering period opened on Monday, many of the top unrestricted free agents on the market were scooped off the market almost immediately. One notable name, however, fell through the cracks. Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley is the best free agent wide receiver on the market, and he has still not signed with a team.
Only two wide receivers were signed to contracts on Monday. The Atlanta Falcons signed Darnell Mooney and the Jaguars signed wideout Gabe Davis. Both agreed to three-year, $39 million deals.
Despite signing Davis, who formerly played for the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars have still expressed interest in bringing Ridley back to Jacksonville. The New England Patriots have also pursued Ridley, who would immediately become their best wide receiver since Julian Edelman retired.
Besides the Jaguars and Patriots, a third team could be lurking as a dark-horse candidate for Ridley, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
A 'dark-horse' team could sign free agent WR Calvin Ridley
"The Jaguars wish to retain him, and the Patriots hope to sign him," Jones posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Sources say there could be a darkhorse lurking as well."
There could be a few teams that could be interested in Ridley's services. The 29-year old receiver has shown a penchant for getting open and is among the best route-running technicians in the league. Although he doesn't offer much in terms of yards after the catch, he has proven to be a solid vertical threat.
While a lot of Kansas City Chiefs fans will immediately jump with joy, it's important to remember that many of the league's top contenders don't have much salary cap wiggle room to add a veteran wide receiver, especially when the 2024 NFL Draft features such a deep class of wide receiver talent.
Ridley was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Atlanta traded Ridley to the Jaguars after he was suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Ridley missed the entire 2022 season due to the suspension, but he returned to the field in 2023 and had one of the best seasons of his professional career.
Ridley played all 17 regular season games and finished with 76 receptions on 136 targets for 1,016 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Clearly, he hasn't missed a step — the 6-foot-1 wideout averaged 72 receptions for 1,020 yards and 8.7 touchdowns per season in his first three years in the NFL.
If Ridley signs with Jacksonville, it won't be until Wednesday. On top of the contract they would have to pay the veteran receiver, signing Ridley could cost the Jaguars a second-round draft pick. When Jacksonville acquired Ridley from the Falcons via trade, he cost the team a 2023 fifth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. That conditional draft pick became a third-rounder due to Ridley hitting specific incentives.
If the Jaguars re-sign Ridley prior to Wednesday, the Falcons will receive the Jaguars second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is currently the 48th-overall selection. It's possible that Ridley hasn't signed yet because he intends to return to Jacksonville after Wednesday.
Ridley's current market value would earn him a four-year, $70.3 million deal for an average annual salary of $17.6 million, according to Spotrac.