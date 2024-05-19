Mavericks' Game 6 comeback vs Thunder seals trip to Western Conference Finals: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
Only two teams can compete in the Western Conference Finals for a chance to compete in the NBA Finals. Well one of those spots has been filled by the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks.
On Saturday, the Thunder overcame a 90-83 deficit entering the fourth quarter and picked up the 117-116 victory over the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder. With that, the Mavericks are heading back to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in the past three years.
P.J. Washington played a pivotal role in the comeback, as he hit two three-pointers in the fourth quarter, one of which helped the Mavericks take a 113-110 lead with a little over two minutes remaining in regulation. Then, after being fouled by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a three-point attempt, Washington hit the first two free throws to take the 117-116 lead, then purposely missed the final shot so the Thunder would have to take a near full-court shot. Sure enough, Jalen Williams' shot fell short, and Dallas advanced.
Mavericks advance to Western Conference Finals: Best memes, tweets
Let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media with the Mavericks advancing to the Western Conference Finals.
It has been quite a couple of days for Dallas sports. On Friday, the Stars advanced to the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs after beating the Colorado Avalanche in double overtime in Game 6. Now, the Mavericks won their own Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals of their own.
Star Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks, scoring 29 points after making 9-of-15 shots from the field (4-for-6 from the three-point line). Doncic also recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists to pick up a triple-double.
As for the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tried his best to keep the series alive and help force a Game 7. Gilgeous-Alexander, an NBA MVP finalist, recorded 36 points (14-for-25 from the field), eight assists, and three rebounds.
The Mavericks will now wait for the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals takes place on Thursday, May 23.
Dallas is only eight wins away from winning their second NBA Championship and their first since 2011. Can this Mavericks team get the job done? We'll find out in the coming days.